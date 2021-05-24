One of the most influential anime of all time, ‘One Piece’ has revolutionized eastern animation and storytelling rules. It is based on a manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The story revolves around Monkey D. Luffy, who gains the power of elasticity after consuming a Devil Fruit. Inspired by his hero Gol D. Roger, Luffy embarks on a journey to find the eponymous treasure. In time, he builds his own pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. The show premiered on October 20, 1999, and is currently in its 20th season. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 976 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 976, titled ‘Back to the Present Day! 20 Years Later!’, is set to release on May 30, 2021. It is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 976 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Episode 976 Spoilers

In episode 975, Toki is informed of Oden’s death. She reads the letter her husband has left for her, asking her to use her ability to jump forward in time. Meanwhile, the Akazaya Nine makes their way to Kuri, hoping to save Oden’s family. Orochi’s agents chase them, and some members are forced to stay back to deal with them. Kaido appears over Oden’s palace in his dragon form. His and Orochi’s soldiers set fire to the palace with Oden’s family still inside. Kaido grabs Oden’s son Momonosuke, intending to kill him himself. But when the boy becomes terrified, Kaido throws him into the fire, disgusted. He leaves, hoping that fire would consume Momonosuke.

The remaining members of the Akazaya Nine arrive, and Toki instructs them to protect her children before sending her children separately 20 years into the future. Before she is killed, she gives a prophecy to the people of Kuri, declaring that deliverance will come 20 years later. In episode 976, the plot will go back to the current timeline, and Momonosuke will likely form alliances with Straw Hats and others to get vengeance for his parents’ death.

