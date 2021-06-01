One of the longest-running TV anime of all time, ‘One Piece’ is an unabashed exploration of our innate wanderlust and sense of adventure. With a protagonist like Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who grows up to be one of the most well-known pirates of all time, the anime asks us to leave the confinements of our homes and create our own paths. Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, ‘One Piece’ premiered on October 20, 1999. and is gradually heading toward its 1000th episode. Here is everything we know about the next episode of the series.

One Piece Episode 977 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 977, titled ‘The Sea Is For Pirates! Raid! To Onigashima!’, is set to release on June 6, 2021. It is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 977 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Episode 977 Spoilers

In episode 976, Hiyori spends the initial days with Kawamatsu but runs away believing he is killing himself by taking care of her. She finds her way to Flower City and reunites with Denjiro, who is now active under a new identity, the Yakuza leader Kyoshiro. He works closely with Orochi, but the latter has no idea about Kyoshiro’s real identity. Denjiro’s real goal is to ultimately bring both Orochi and Kaido down for what they did to Oden and Toki. Hiyori grows up in Denjiro’s care and becomes a young woman known for her great beauty. Inevitably, she draws Orochi’s attention.

In the present day, Orochi learns that Momonosuke and the four retainers have finally arrived. He reveals to Kaido that he has a spy among the Akazaya Nine who has diligently provided him information. In episode 977, the alliance of the Samurai, minks, pirates, and the others continue their assault against Kaido and Orochi’s forces. Kin’emon might decide to press forward and encounter strong opposition. The identity of the traitor among the Akazaya Nine will likely be revealed in the next episode.

