Based on the manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, ‘One Piece’ is one of the longest and most influential TV anime of all time. It tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy who gains the power of elasticity after eating a Devil Fruit. Inspired by the legendary Gol D. Roger, Luffy becomes a pirate and eventually forms his own crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, which he names after his signature straw hat. Their main goal is to locate the eponymous treasure that originally belonged to Roger. The show premiered on October 20, 1999, and is currently airing its 20th season. Here is what we know about the upcoming episode of ‘One Piece.’

One Piece Episode 978 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 978, titled ‘The Worst Generation Charges in! The Battle of the Stormy Sea!’, is set to release on June 13, 2021. It is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 978 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Episode 978 Spoilers

In episode 977, seven Akazaya members arrive at the Tokage Port to discover it has been destroyed, and their allies are nowhere to be seen. So they decide to leave Momonosuke with Shinobu and depart on a boat to face their enemies on their own. Kin’emon and the others start to wonder how their enemies always know about their plans, eventually concluding that there is a traitor among them. Ultimately, Kanjuro reveals himself to be the one who has been supplying information to Orochi and Kaido. When the others ask for his reasons for betraying them and Oden, he states that his real name is Kanjuro Kurozumi.

Enraged, Kin’emon decapitates Kanjuro, only to find that the one with them is just a drawing. The real Kanjuro is still on the shore, and he captures Momonosuke. Three Beast Pirate ships then show up and start firing cannons at the Akazaya. But then the flow of the battle changes again with the arrival of the Straw Hats, Kid Pirates, and Heart Pirates. In episode 978, Denjiro might join his former comrades in the battle and reveal his real identity. The rebel forces might assemble at Habu Port, and from there, launch an attack on Kaido’s base of operations, Onigashima.

Read More: Anime Like One Piece