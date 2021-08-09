Only a handful of anime shows have as big of a cultural impact as the long-running series ‘One Piece.’ Its massive fanbase is a testament to its exceptional characters, plot, and themes. Developed from a manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda, it tells the story of Monkey D. Luffy, a smart young boy who acquires the power of elasticity after eating a Devil Fruit. The show originally premiered on October 20, 1999, and currently airing its 20th season. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 987 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 987, titled ‘His Dream Broken?! The Trap That Lures Sanji!,’ is set to release on August 15, 2021. It is produced by Toei Animation Studio, which also created other well-known anime like ‘Dorohedoro’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z.’ Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki are currently affiliated with the series as directors, and Shōji Yonemura is overseeing the scriptwriting. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi provided the music.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 987 English Dub Online?

Episodes of ‘One Piece’ are simulcast with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Crunchyroll, Funimation, and One Piece Official Channel. Funimation simulcasts the English dubbed version of the episodes. One Piece’ with English dubbing is also available on Hulu and Netflix.

Crunchyroll streams the Spanish subtitled version of the anime, whereas Netflix streams the Spanish dubbed version in certain South American countries. Italian, German, Russian, and Portuguese dubbed versions are available on Crunchyroll. German and Russian variations are also available on Wakanim. Episodes belonging to the Wano Arc can be streamed on Anime-on Demand. The French dubbed version can be watched on Anime Digital Network. Japanese fans can catch the show on Netflix Japan with original audio and Japanese subtitles.

One Piece Episode 987 Spoilers

In episode 986, after Luffy explains that he is beating up the Beast Pirates for spilling red-beans soup, Zoro starts eagerly doing the same. Apoo recognizes who the intruders are and informs Queen, who declares that if any of the Beast Pirate members manages to catch the Straw Hats members, they will get the chance to become one of the Tobiroppo.

Kid Eustass recognizes Apoo as one of the people who betrayed him and his crew during their encounter with Kaido. As he tries to capture Luffy and Zoro, Apoo demonstrates how incredibly powerful he is. Having eaten an unnamed Paramecia-type Devil Fruit, Apoo can transform parts of his body into various musical instruments and use them against his enemies. After he starts beating up Luffy and Zoro, Kid intervenes. He arranges various metal objects all over his arm using his magnetic powers and hits Apoo with all his might.

In episode 987, Luffy and his allies might have to fight one of the supergiant numbers. Meanwhile, Sanji might get distracted while passing through the red-light district.

Read More: Anime Like One Piece