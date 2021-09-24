One Piece E993: Where and When to Stream?

Listed as one of the longest-running anime shows of all time, ‘One Piece‘ is an action-adventure show that is based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga series of the same name. It recounts the story of a young, ambitious boy named Monkey D. Luffy, who is inspired by the legendary pirate Gol D. Roger to follow his wild dreams. The protagonist not only forms his own crew called Straw Hats Pirates but also embarks on the perilous journey to look for the eponymous treasure. The anime first premiered on October 20, 1999, and is often rated as one of the best shows ever created. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 993 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 993, titled ‘Explosive?! The Handcuffs that Shackle Yamato’s Freedom!’ is all set to premiere on September 26, 2021. Toei Animation Studio has produced the series with Shōji Yonemura leading the writing staff while Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki serve as the directors. The music for ‘One Piece’ is composed by Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 993 English Dub Online?

‘One Piece’ is accessible for streaming on Funimation, Crunchyroll, and Animelab. You can also watch the latest episodes on Hulu. People from Scandinavian countries can head to Wakanim to get access to adventure fantasy anime. One Piece’s Official YouTube Channel, Netflix Japan, and Anime Digital Network also have the series in their catalogs.

One Piece Episode 993 Spoilers

In episode 992, titled ‘Desire to be Oden! Yamato’s Dream!’ or ‘Oden ni Naritai – Yamato no Omoi,’ Luffy and Yamato have a confrontation over a minor issue. When the former seems to drag the subject longer than necessary, Luffy, in his typical style, shows his lack of interest in the matter. While they are busy in their petty quarrel, Law plays his role perfectly well and manages to get the Akazaya safely to Onigashima. There he meets Nekomamushi, Marco, and Izo, who have been eagerly waiting for them. When the group gets together, they look back at the past and realize how far they have come.

But remembering that they have more important things to do, Marco decides to leave immediately. Instead of reminiscing the past, he looks for the people from the Big Mom’s crew, hoping that at least someone made it to Wano safely. Meanwhile, Luffy is still busy with Yamato, who discusses Oden’s execution with the protagonist. He even has Oden’s journal in his possession. However, the biggest shock comes at the end of the episode when Yamato reveals that she is a girl. In episode 993, Momonosuke’s torture by Queen and Orochi is likely to continue. The preparation for his execution will also begin while Kaido’s grand plan will be set into motion.

