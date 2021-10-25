One Piece E997: Where and When to Stream?

‘One Piece‘ is an action-adventure anime that is based on Eiichiro Oda’s Japanese manga series of the same name. The show follows a brave and ambitious young man named Monkey D. Luffy, who decides to follow his heart after getting inspired by his childhood hero Shanks. After forming his own crew called Straw Hats Pirates, he embarks on the perilous journey in the search for the elusive titular treasure.

Although it slowly dawns on him that mission is not easy to achieve, his resolve to surpass all his predecessors to become the King of the Pirates does not die. Now one of the longest-running anime on the planet, ‘One Piece’ first premiered on October 20, 1999. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 997 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 997 titled ‘The Battle Under the Moon! The Berserker, Sulong the Moon Lion!’ is slate to release on October 31, 2021. The series is animated by Toei Animations, with Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki serving as the directors while Shōji Yonemura leads the writing staff. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi have collaborated to compose the music for the series.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 997 English Dub Online?

The latest episodes of ‘One Piece’ are accessible for streaming outside Asia on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Fans who live in Scandinavian countries can head to Wakanim to watch the latest episodes of the action adventures anime. In New Zealand and Australia, the series is available on Animelab. You can also find the show on Netflix Japan, One Piece’s Official YouTube Channel, and Anime Digital Network.

One Piece Episode 997 Spoilers

In episode 996, as the battle becomes more intense, the two sides struggle to dominate each other. Yamato reveals that she has decided to become Kozuki Oden which confuses Ulti. Meanwhile, Luffy is ingeniously using his Gum-Gum Whip to target his enemies when suddenly Big Mom joins the party uninvited. She can see the protagonist has been wreaking havoc with his little technique and realizes that she now needs to step in. At the same time, Law arrives at the castle and easily defeats his adversaries while Who’s Who looks for Yamato to capture her.

However, Who’s Who appears to have some other personal plans as well apart from capturing his enemy. Yamato and Ulti continue to go against one other, ruthlessly exchanging one deadly blow after another. The former can’t wait to become the Kozuki Oden, and the two enemies continue to speak to each other about different things while exchanging blows. Shinobu is looking to rescue Momonosuke while Jinbei and Robin wait for the ideal opportunity to strike. In episode 997, the fight between Yamato and Ulti will get more intense, while Luffy may have to face Big Mom on his own. Shinobu will figure out that rescuing Momonosuke is more challenging than she previously thought.

