One Piece Episode 1001: Release Date and Spoilers

‘One Piece ‘is an action-adventure show based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda. The show centers upon an ambitious and motivated young man named Monkey D. Luffy, who wants to become the Pirate King inspired by his childhood hero. He gathers an eccentric team of fights to form a crew and names it Straw Hats Pirates. Accompanied by them, he sets out to achieve his dream and also get his hands on the elusive titular treasure that has tricked countless legendary pirates before him.

The show first premiered on October 20, 1999, and is now one of the longest-running anime of all time. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

One Piece Episode 1001 Release Date

‘One Piece’ episode 1001 titled ‘A New Connection! Nami and Ulti!’ is all set to release on December 5, 2021. The anime is developed by Toei Animation Studio, with Shōji Yonemura leading the writing staff and Tatsuya Nagamine, Kōhei Kureta, and Aya Komaki collaborating as the directors. Kohei Tanaka and Shirō Hamaguchi have joined hands to compose the music for the show.

Where to Watch One Piece Episode 1001 English Dub Online?

Funimation has licensed ‘One Piece,’ and viewers outside Asia can watch the show on the platform. If you don’t have a Funimation subscription, then you can head to Crunchyroll and VRV. Fans in Scandinavian countries can watch the latest episodes on Wakanim. You can also watch ‘One Piece’ on Netflix Japan, Anime Digital Network, One Piece’s Official YouTube Channel, and Animelab.

One Piece Episode 1001 Spoilers

In episode 1000, while Luffy is desperate to reach Kaido and confront the antagonist himself, he has Big Mama completely dominating him in a fight. When he uses the Gum-Gum Rocket to reach his friends along with Zoro, the Queen transforms into the hybrid form to grab the two with his teeth. He tosses them downwards where a Number is waiting to devour them, but luckily they manage to fight back and land safely on the ground. Franky tells the protagonist that he can leave the Number to him and focus on getting to Kaido. Sanji finally wakes up from the piles of rocks after being attacked.

He immediately wonders if Momonosuke is safe and if he managed to escape the clutches of King or not. Realizing that he narrowly avoided death, Sanji curses the Germa. Meanwhile, Hyogoro’s team has a lot to worry about as they face an unknown threat. When Luffy uses the Gum-Gum Jit Gataling, he suddenly remembers some horrible past experiences. In episode 1001, Luffy will finally come face to face with Kaido, and an epic fight between the two will begin.

