One Punch Man Season 3: When is the Anime Coming Back?

‘One-Punch Man’ is an action-packed comedy anime that dabbles in the superhero genre. It focuses on Saitama, an extremely powerful superhero who quite literally packs a deadly punch. Too strong for his own good, Saitama gets bored of defeating lesser enemies with just one punch and begins to search for a truly worthy opponent. Based on artist ONE’s webcomic and Yusuke Murata’s manga, the show deliberately parodies shounen anime stereotypes and thrives on making fun of its own characters.

Since its premiere on October 4, 2015, the hilarious show has garnered a massive fanbase obsessed with its wacky characters, fast-paced action sequences, and generous bouts of humor. The only downside? The long waiting periods between seasons! Understandably, fans wish to see more of Saitama’s adventures. So, will we be getting a third installment? Here’s everything you need to know about ‘One-Punch Man’ season 3.

One Punch Man Season 3 Release Date

‘One-Punch Man’ season 2 premiered on April 9, 2019, on Hulu after its television special episode was aired on April 2, 2019, on TV Tokyo, TV Osaka, and TV Aichi. The season comprises 12 episodes with a runtime of 23 minutes each. Episodes were released on a weekly basis, with the season finale airing on July 2, 2019.

You must be dying to know about season 3. Let’s get right into it. We don’t have especially good news but we don’t have bad news either. As of now, there’s no official information regarding whether ‘One-Punch Man’ will return for a third season. However, the silence is not exactly frightening — seasons 1 and 2 had a gap of four years between them, and the manga itself is ongoing and drawing in greater numbers of fans by the day.

Thus, it seems as though there will be a third season of ‘One-Punch Man’ but with the caveat of an indeterminate waiting period. Since season 2 doesn’t exactly resolve all of its plotlines, we assume that the same will form the premise of season 3. Clearly, the show has to return for a third season as there are several incomplete story and character arcs in the finale of season 2. Plus, there’s a possibility that the team behind the show will put extra (and time-consuming) effort into the production of season 3 as season 2 received criticism for its reduced quality of animation.

Keeping in mind all the above-mentioned information, we can expect ‘One-Punch Man’ season 3 to premiere sometime in late 2022 or early 2023. Yes, it does seem like we’ll have to wait for a bit to see our favorite eccentric superheroes and monsters. But we are used to the wait by now, aren’t we?

One Punch Man Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 sees Waganma being held captive by the monsters. We don’t get to see a lot of Saitama but we see the rising tensions between the heroes and the monsters. Bang and Garou engage in a fierce battle, only to be interrupted by Elder Centipede. However, ultimately, Saitama defeats Elder Centipede. A grievously injured Garou is flown to the Monster Association Headquarters by Phoenix Man.

Season 3 is likely to follow the manga and explore the escalating clash between the Hero Association and Monster Association. We expect to see fantastic fights between the S-Class heroes and the Executives as a war between the heroes and monsters looms larger than ever. It’s likely that several other fascinating characters will take the center stage from Saitama.

Moreover, Garou’s fate post-recovery and desire to become the most powerful monster of all might be an important plot point. Plus, we expect to see a badass battle between Saitama and Monster King Orochi. Saitama might also have to face Garou again as well. Will One-Punch Man finally meet his match? We really hope we won’t have to wait too long to see what’s in store!

Read More: Best One-Punch Man Episodes, Ranked