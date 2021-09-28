Only Murders in the Building Ep 8 Release Date and Spoilers

With each passing episode of ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ it becomes more and more apparent that the comedy series has not one but two murder mysteries at its core. These murders are more closely related than they appear. The seventh episode finally brings along some much-needed answers. However, in the process of learning the truth, Oliver and Mabel’s life is in danger.

In the episode, we learn that Teddy’s deaf son, Theo, accidentally caused Zoe’s death, and Teddy threatened the sole witness, Tim, to remain silent. In the present, Charles, Mabel, and Oliver discover that Teddy is using a funeral home as a front for his black market jewelry operation. Theo catches Oliver and Mabel snooping around and kidnaps them. Naturally, viewers must be impatient to find out what happens to the duo in the next episode. While you wait in anticipation for the new part, allow us to share everything we know about ‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 8!

Only Murders in the Building Episode 8 Release Date

‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 8 is scheduled to premiere on October 5, 2021, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The first season contains ten episodes which are around 30 minutes in length each. New episodes drop on the streaming platform every week on Tuesday.

Where to Watch Only Murders in the Building Episode 8 Online?

To watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 8, head to Hulu. Subscribers of the service will be able to stream the new episode starting from the date and time stated above. The show is available outside the USA on Disney+ Star in select countries.

Only Murders in the Building Episode 8 Spoilers

‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 8 is titled ‘Fan Fiction,’ and it could mean one of two things. Firstly, it is possible that the flashbacks seen in the previous episode were a fragment of Theo’s imagination, ergo, they weren’t real. Secondly, it could hint at the possibility that Oliver and Mabel will have to be creative in order to get themselves out of a difficult situation.

Charles has finally unlocked Tom’s phone, and he could discover some severe evidence that could directly connect their prime suspect, Teddy Dimas, to Tim’s death. However, Teddy is extremely good at covering his tracks, and it is possible that he will turn any and all evidence into a dead-end for Charles and his friends.

Meanwhile, the podcast’s popularity is likely to skyrocket with the latest episodes, and Mabel and Oliver could call upon the podcast’s fans to help them. The duo could also contact Detective Williams for help. We will likely learn more about Teddy’s illegal jewelry business and how Theo feels about Zoe’s death. The big question that remains is why Tim was digging into Zoe’s death so many years later and if that was the reason behind his murder.

