‘Only Murders in the Building’ does not take much time to set up a compelling murder mystery while adding a touch of absurdist humor to the otherwise self-serious world of true crime podcasting. The comedy series follows three residents of a building, Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, who investigate the death of their neighbor while chronicling their search on a podcast.

Over the course of the first three episodes, we learn that Mabel shares a deep personal connection with the victim, Tim Kono. The narrative opens up avenues for various theories regarding the identity of Tim’s killer. The third episode of the show deepens the mystery by adding a surprising suspect into the mix. If you are already engrossed in the story and cannot wait for the next episode, here are all the essential details about ‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 4, you need to know!

Only Murders in the Building Episode 4 Release Date

‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 4 will release on September 7, 2021, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The first three episodes of the show dropped on the service on August 31, 2021. New episodes will premiere weekly on Tuesdays. The first season of the show contains 10 half-hour episodes.

Where to Watch Only Murders in the Building Episode 4 Online?

To watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 4, you can head to Hulu. The series is exclusively streaming on the service, and users can watch the new episode starting from the date and time specified above. The series will premiere internationally on Disney+ as a Star Original and follow a slightly different release pattern.

Only Murders in the Building Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is titled ‘The Sting,’ and it will focus on Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, who will try to figure out how the musician Sting is connected to Tim’s death. We know that Tim was fired from the investment banking firm he worked at for losing a lot of money belonging to a big client. Sting could be revealed as that client. Given the musician’s popularity and unwelcoming nature, the trio might find it hard to investigate him.

We could also find out who Tim was supposed to meet at “G.M” before his untimely death. Mabel believes that Tim’s murder is somehow connected to her childhood friend Zoe’s death. Since Oscar went to prison for Zoe’s murder, we could learn more about Mabel, Oscar, and Tim’s shared past. Mabel’s secrets could spill out in front of Charles and Oliver.

Oliver is struggling financially, and he needs the podcast to be a hit to save himself from eviction. As a result, he could resort to unethical methods to carve out compelling content for the podcast. We could also learn more about why Charles’ partner, Lucy, left him.

