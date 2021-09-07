‘Only Murders in the Building’ is shaping out to be quite a difficult murder mystery to crack for a series that thrives on humor rather than suspense. That’s not to say that the dramatic revelations aren’t well designed, but they intentionally misguide the viewers and main characters from finding out the truth. One such clever misdirection occurs in the show’s fourth episode, where the trio of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver summarizes that Tim’s killer is musical superstar Sting.

On top of that, the group has a valid reason and a working theory so as to why Sting would murder Tim. Sting is the client whose money Tim lost. An angry altercation with Tim before his untimely demise leads the musical icon to believe he is the cause of Tim’s suicide. However, the trio deduces that as Tim did not die by suicide and was murdered, Sting cannot be the killer. Thus, the hunt for Tim Kono’s killer goes on and sets up a compelling fifth chapter of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ Here’s everything you need to know about episode 5!

Only Murders in the Building Episode 5 Release Date

‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 5 is slated to release on September 14, 2021, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The debut season of the show contains 10 half-hour episodes. Fresh episodes are released weekly every Tuesday.

Where to Watch Only Murders in the Building Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 5 on Hulu. The new episode will become available to users of the service starting from the date and time stated above. The series is available internationally on Disney+ Star in selected countries.

Only Murders in the Building Episode 5 Spoilers

Episode 5 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ is titled ‘Twist’ and marks the mid-point of the first season. As with all good mysteries, a twist midway through the plot is not only mandatory but also game-changing. The title could be a reference to Charles and Oliver learning about Mabel’s connection to the deceased Tim Kono. While the viewers have been in on the fact for a while, it is still a “twist” for Mabel’s elder friends.

Hence, it will be interesting to see how the duo reacts to this newfound information. With little time to pay his building fees, Oliver’s attempts to turn the podcast into an overnight hit could lead him to probe into Mabel’s personal life and past, causing a conflict between the group. Mabel might also have to reveal the other details and clues she gathered from Tim’s apartment.

At the end of the previous episode, we see the tie-dye hoodie guy following Mabel as she heads to the jewelry shop, which was mentioned on a note left behind by Tim. This could lead to a major twist as the mysterious hoodlum’s identity and connection to Tim’s death could be revealed. The tie-dye hoodie guy might turn out to be Oscar, Mabel and Tim’s childhood friend who has recently gotten out of prison.

