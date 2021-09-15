Only Murders in the Building Episode 6 Release Date and Spoilers

‘Only Murders in the Building’ is now halfway through its first season, and the comedy series takes a compelling turn in the fifth episode appropriately titled ‘Twist.’ The latest episode revolves around Mabel, who reunites with her childhood friend, Oscar. He is revealed as the mysterious tie-dye hoodie guy but, alas, like the suspects before him, fails to provide any real insight into Tim’s murder.

Charles and Oliver follow Mabel and arrive at her cousin Gustavo’s tattoo shop. Gustavo reveals that Tim was trying to take down a dangerous black market jewelry dealer. Thus, the trio of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver, receive a fresh lead and the mystery of Tim Kono’s death continues to boggle our minds. Naturally, viewers must be impatiently waiting for the story’s next chapter, and here’s everything you need to know about ‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 6!

Only Murders in the Building Episode 6 Release Date

‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 6 will premiere on September 21, 2021, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The inaugural season of the show comprises 10 episodes which are approximately 30 minutes in length each. New episodes drop on the service every Tuesday.

Where to Watch Only Murders in the Building Episode 6 Online?

To watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 6, head to Hulu. Subscribers of the service can watch the upcoming episode starting from the date and time given above. The series can be streamed on Disney+ Star outside the USA in selected countries.

Only Murders in the Building Episode 6 Spoilers

‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 6 is titled ‘To Protect and Serve,’ which could hint at the involvement of the police. It is possible that, like the Arconia trio, the police also receive some clues that suggest Tim was murdered and his death wasn’t a suicide. The compass of suspicion could point towards Mabel, Charles, and Oliver, but they are miles ahead of the police in the investigation. As a result, they could end up working with the police to solve the case. With some fresh leads, the trio’s podcast could also turn into an overnight hit.

We could learn more about Tim’s connection to the black market dealer and why Tim was trying to take him down. Gustavo could come into play and reveal more about Tim’s activities. Tim’s murder is somehow connected to Zoe’s death and the Arconia itself. Therefore, to move further in their investigation, the trio might have to look into the past. Oscar might also join the group and help solve the mystery. We could learn more about Mabel’s past, and her mother could be introduced in the upcoming episode.

