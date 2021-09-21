Only Murders in the Building Episode 7 Release Date and Spoilers

‘Only Murders in the Building’ is slowly inching closer to revealing the killer of Tim Kono. However, before we learn of the sinister mastermind’s true identity, we and the trio of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver must piece together the last days of Tim and what he was up to.

Following last week’s revelation that Tim was trying to take down a black market jewelry dealer known simply as Angel, this week’s episode finally steers the trio in the right direction. However, they must first come to terms with Mabel’s lies.

In the sixth episode, the group receives help from a surprising source in the form of Detective Williams, and now they have a strong lead and a new prime suspect. If you are impatiently waiting to find out how the investigation of Tim’s death will progress, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 7!

Only Murders in the Building Episode 7 Release Date

‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 7 will release on September 28, 2021, at 12 am ET on Hulu. The debut season consists of ten episodes that have a runtime of around 30 minutes each. Fresh episodes land on the streaming service weekly on Tuesdays.

Where to Watch Only Murders in the Building Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 7 on Hulu. The new episode will become available to subscribers of the service starting from the date and time stated above. Folks outside the USA can stream the show on Disney+ Star in some countries.

Only Murders in the Building Episode 7 Spoilers

‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 7 is called ‘The Boy from 6B’ and is likely to focus on Mabel, Charles, and Oliver discovering new bits of information about Tim’s activities in the days before his death. It is clear that Tim was onto something big, and his death is connected to Zoe’s death and the black market dealer known as Angel.

While the group suspects their sponsor Teddy Dimas, they could investigate his past and come across a string of crimes originating inside the Arconia. This trail will mostly bring them closer to catching the killer. However, we know that someone has been keeping a close eye on the trio and could try to create obstacles for them. This mystery person could turn out to be Teddy’s son, Theo.

It will be interesting to see how all of this connects to Zoe’s death and how Tim found out about the connection. With Detective Williams secretly backing the trio, they should have the means to deal with any threats they face. However, the killer is more than dangerous and could implicate one of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver into a false criminal case.

Read More: Is Only Murders in the Building a True Story?