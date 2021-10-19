Only Murders in the Building Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?

‘Only Murders in the Building’ is a comedy series that combines the enthusiasm of true-crime podcasting with some crafty storytelling. It follows the unlikely trio of Charles, an aging actor; Oliver, a washed-out director; and Mabel, a young woman with a mysterious past. The three true-crime aficionados team up to investigate a murder that has taken place in their secrets-filled building, the Arconia.

The series created by Steve Martin & John Hoffman first debuted in 2021 and has received an overwhelmingly positive reception from critics who have praised the show’s insightful writing and charming humor. The first season ends with a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that is hinted at in the very first episode.

Therefore, the ending of season one feels like a promise of more stories featuring our favorite goofy and chaotic trio. If you are eager to find out details about a follow-up installment, we’ve got you covered! Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2!

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Release Date

‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 1 premiered (with its first three episodes) on August 31, 2021, on Hulu. The rest of the episodes were released weekly, and the season finale landed on October 19, 2021. The debut season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 26–35 minutes each.

With regards to a second season, we have some exciting news for the show’s fans! On September 14, 2021, when the first season was only halfway through its run, Hulu announced that it had renewed the series for a sophomore outing. Therefore, a second season is guaranteed and will arrive in due time.

Well, looks like we'll be dealing with this trio for another season. I'm sure MOST of you are thrilled! #OnlyMurdersOnHulu pic.twitter.com/NlXhOYvkOB — Only Murders in the Building (@OnlyMurdersHulu) September 14, 2021

However, production is yet to commence on the new season, but the writing team already has a fair sense of idea where the story is headed given the ending of season 1. In an interview, co-creator John Hoffman corroborated the same and revealed that production on the second installment is slated to commence by the year’s end.

Therefore, we can expect the series to deliver fresh episodes very soon. Like the first season, filming is likely to last for four months. Thus, ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 2 would be on track to release in August 2022, at the earliest.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Only Murders in the Building’ stars Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage, an aging actor who starred in a hit detective show during the 80s; Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, a down on luck Broadway director; and Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora; a young girl with a past connected to the Arconia. Aaron Dominguez (Oscar, Mabel’s close friend) and Amy Ryan (Jan, a bassoonist, and resident of the Arconia) form the rest of the main cast.

For the second installment, Hoffman has already confirmed that Martin, Short, and Gomez will be reprising their roles. Dominguez is also likely to return his role, while Ryan is unlikely to appear, given her character’s arc concludes in the season one finale.

Actors such as Ryan Broussard (Will Putnam), Jackie Hoffman (Uma Heller), Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Detective Williams), and Michael Cyril Creighton (Howard Morris), who appear in recurring roles in the first season, could continue in a similar capacity for season 2. We are also likely to see Tina Fey’s character, Cinda Canning, in a larger role along with some fresh faces in the new season.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ revolves around Charles, Mabel, and Oliver’s investigation of Tim Kono’s murder. Tim is revealed as a childhood friend of Mabel. The trio’s investigation takes the shape of a true-crime podcast that becomes popular over time. In the season finale, the trio figures out that Charles’ girlfriend, Jan, who is also Tim’s former lover, killed him. Jan is arrested, and just as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel celebrate their success, they get embroiled in a new murder mystery.

Season 2 is likely to pick up immediately after the police arrests the trio for the murder of the building board leader, Bunny. The second season will follow the trio as they try to clear their name from the false acquisition of murder by catching the real killer. In the process, more secrets about the Arconia could be revealed. The new season is also likely to maintain the podcasting angle with Cinda Canning following with the investigation through her new podcast titled ‘Only Murderers in the Building.’

