Ordinary Joe Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

‘Ordinary Joe’ is a drama series created by Garrett Lerner and Russel Friend that explores three distinct versions of the eponymous character’s life. The story explores the idea of how a person’s choices drastically affect the kind of life they lead. The three parallel lives of Joe represent three choices that he faces at a crucial stage that ultimately shapes his life.

The concept lends the potential for the show to switch between a medical drama, a cop drama, and a musical drama and bring a breath of fresh air to broadcast television. If you find the concept compelling and are excited to watch the show, here is everything you need to know about ‘Ordinary Joe’ episode 1!

Ordinary Joe Episode 1 Release Date

‘Ordinary Joe’ episode 1 will release on September 20, 2021, at 10 pm ET on NBC. New episodes of the show’s debut season will air on the network every week on Monday. The episodes are expected to be approximately 45 minutes in length each.

Where to Watch Ordinary Joe Episode 1 Online?

‘Ordinary Joe’ episode 1 can be watched on your television screens provided you have an active cable subscription. Simply tune into NBC at the date and time specified above and enjoy the series premiere. The episode will also become available on NBC’s official website and NBC mobile app after its television broadcast.

Folks without an active cable subscription can opt to stream the episode on live TV streaming services such as Hulu Live TV, Xfinity, YouTubeTV, Fubo TV, and DirecTV. The latest episodes of ‘Ordinary Joe’ can also be purchased or rented on VOD platforms such as Google Play, Spectrum, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, and Vudu. Additionally, the series will also be accessible to subscribers of Hulu.

Ordinary Joe Episode 1 Spoilers

The series premiere of ‘Ordinary Joe’ is titled ‘Way Leads on to Way,’ which will serve as our introduction to the character of Joe Kimbreau. Joe, an ordinary man, will have to make an important decision after finishing college and completing his graduation. He will be trying to decide what to do with his life and will face three choices. Joe can pursue his passion for music, or follow in his father’s footsteps and become a police officer, or choose love above all. We will get a glimpse of how Joe’s life turns out when he chooses either of the three paths ahead of him. Check out a trailer for the show below!

Ordinary Joe Episode 1 Cast: Who is in it?

‘Ordinary Joe’ stars James Wolk as Joe Kimbreau. The actor is best known for essaying the role of Bob Benson on ‘Mad Men.’ Natalie Martinez plays the role of Amy Kindelán, Joe’s love interest. Viewers might recognize Martinez as Dayna Jurgens from ‘The Stand.’ Charlie Barnett portrays Eric Payne, Joe’s best friend. Elizabeth Lail (Jenny Banks) and David Warshofsky (Frank Kimbrough) essay important roles.

Adam Rodriguez (Bobby Diaz), Christine Adams (Regina Diaz), Curtis Edward Jackson (Wayne Coleman), Joe Carroll (Ray), and John Gluck (Christopher Kimbeau) will appear in the first episode and are expected to play recurring roles in the first season. Other recurring cast members such as Rushi Kota (Sai), Jason Burkey (Darren), and Gabrielle Byndloss (Mallory) might also debut as their respective characters in the series premiere. Additionally, ‘The Flash‘-fame actor Teddy Sears is also expected to appear.

