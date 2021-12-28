Ordinary Joe Episode 10 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Episode 9 of ‘Ordinary Joe’ follows Musician Joe struggling to deal with Amy’s actions, which leave him feeling conflicted. Meanwhile, Cop Joe tries to sit through a stressful Thanksgiving family dinner, and Nurse Joe and Jenny anticipate their first Thanksgiving apart while planning to get external help for Chris. You can get a clearer elaboration of the latest episode in the recap section. Now, let’s find out all that you need to know about the upcoming episode.

Ordinary Joe Episode 10 Release Date

‘Ordinary Joe’ episode 10 will air on January 3, 2022, at 10 pm ET on NBC. After going on a break following episode 9, the debut season shall resume its regular broadcasting pattern of releasing new episodes every Monday. Each episode has a duration of about 43 minutes.

Where to Watch Ordinary Joe Episode 10 Online?

The best way to watch ‘Ordinary Joe’ episode 10 is by tuning in to NBC at the given date and time. You can also choose to stream the upcoming episode on NBC’s official website and the NBC app. With a subscription, you will also be able to stream it on PeacockTV. On Hulu, you can watch the episode live or catch it later as it will be added to the streamer’s video library. To learn more about the viewing options on Hulu, click here.

On the other hand, fans can watch the new episode on various live streaming platforms like FuboTV, Xfinity, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Viewers can also buy or rent the episode on VOD platforms such as YouTube, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Spectrum, Microsoft Store, and Vudu.

Ordinary Joe Episode 10 Spoilers

The tenth episode is titled ‘Snow Globe.’ It will pick up the storyline of the three Joes after the events of episode 9. Since Cop Joe rushes into the burning building after confessing his love to Amy, she and Joe would likely have to discuss a list of matters and face some harsh truths when he returns. On the other hand, Musician Joe may get to know of Amy’s pregnancy and will find himself at crossroads, especially since he is not sure if the baby is his or Bobby’s.

Joe is already dealing with the news of Amy’s betrayal. This new development, as well as Celeste’s words, might determine if he will forgive and accept Amy or move on from the relationship. Lastly, Nurse Joe and Jenny shall be seen trying to get back to their long-distance routines after having spent the holidays together with family and friends.

Ordinary Joe Episode 9 Recap

Titled ‘Thankful,’ episode 9 is rather stressful for the Joes of all three timelines. Eric and his wife request Cop Joe to become their baby’s godfather. Things get tense during Joe’s family Thanksgiving dinner when Celeste has an outburst about the family’s ignorance regarding their father’s unresolved anger issues. She states that the family lacks communication. Moreover, she chides Joe for still living with his mother Gwen before walking off in frustration. Joe apologizes to Amy, who witnesses the conflict, having volunteered to stay and help Gwen prepare dinner.

After receiving an emergency call about a fire, Joe rushes to the location where he gets to know that a man’s son is stuck inside the building. Before running in to save the kid, he tells Amy that he loves her as he doesn’t want any regrets. At the same time, in Nurse Joe’s timeline, Jenny calls him to tell him that she is working on an additional case for free and thus suggests hiring help from outside to manage their son Chris. Joe ends up hiring his co-worker Kinsley, who quickly begins to get along with Chris. The family manages to have the Thanksgiving dinner together, where Amy and Eric announce that they are planning to adopt a child.

Meanwhile, Musician Joe is devastated after learning that Amy cheated on him with Bobby. But when she tells him that she still loves him, Joe finds himself in even more despair. Amy introduces Joe at a donor event by telling the audience about their love story, thus causing him to break down emotionally mid-performance. He has a heart-to-heart with Celeste, who advises him that he has to decide whether to forgive and patch up with Amy or to let her go.

