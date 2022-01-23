Ordinary Joe Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Matt Reeves, NBC’s drama series ‘Ordinary Joe’ centers around Joe Kimbreau, following his life as a police officer, rock star, and nurse in three distinct timelines. The series progresses through comparing and contrasting the events that happen in Joe’s three parallel lives, which are the consequences of the three choices he confronts after his graduation. Developed by Garrett Lerner and Russel Friend, the show originally released in September 2021.

The show received mixed to favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike. Even though its premise and the lead performances garnered praises, the multiple-narrative structure was criticized for its complexity. Still, after an intriguing first season, admirers of the show must be looking forward to the updates concerning the second installment of the show. On that note, here’s everything we know!

Ordinary Joe Season 2 Release Date

‘Ordinary Joe’ season 1 premiered on September 20, 2021, on NBC, concluding its run on January 24, 2022. The first season comprises 13 episodes with a runtime of around 43 minutes each.

As far as the second round is concerned, let us share the updates. NBC has not yet released an official statement regarding the renewal of ‘Ordinary Joe’ for season 2. As per reports, the show couldn’t manage to record attractive viewership numbers, which may influence the network’s decision concerning the show’s future. However, the developers of the series are optimistic about the show’s development beyond its inaugural season.

In an interview given to Collider in September 2021, co-developer Garrett Lerner said that the show is conceived as a multiple-season drama. “There is [a multi-year plan in place]. And like any plan, you never know how much of it will survive. But we do have a very rough plan […],” Lerner said. When asked about the number of potential seasons, he did not hold back himself. “At least like 15 to 16 [seasons]? [laughs] At least. I don’t know. I guess in, in our heads, I think it was like five or six, cause I felt that’s what This Is Us is doing. But who knows?” he added.

As Lerner clearly indicates, a second season of the show is very likely, even though NBC hasn’t yet announced an update regarding the same yet. If renewed soon, we can expect ‘Ordinary Joe’ season 2 to release sometime in Q4 2022 or Q1 2023.

Ordinary Joe Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If renewed, we can definitely expect the return of the driving force of the series, James Wolk as Joe Kimbreau. Natalie Martinez (Amy Kindelán), Elizabeth Lail (Jenny Banks), Charlie Barnett (Eric Payne), David Warshofsky (Frank Kimbreau), John Gluck (Christopher/Lucas/Zeke), and Anne Ramsay (Gwen Kimbreau) are expected to return as well. Adam Rodriguez (Bobby Diaz) may not return to the potential season 2 following the death of his character in season 1.

Ordinary Joe Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of the show ends with astounding developments in each of the three parallel timelines. Nurse Joe’s zipper pants endeavor helps him mend his relationship with his son Chris. The father-son duo goes on a road trip to make their attachment stronger. After successfully helping his son Lucas in the surgery, Officer Joe meets Amy’s family to take their relationship to the next step. He reveals to Amy that he wants to build a family with her. Rock Star Joe, on the other hand, struggles with an accident. His life goes haywire upon knowing about Amy’s pregnancy.

If renewed, the second season of the show may continue exploring the three parallel lives of Joe. After repairing the connection between him and his son, Nurse Joe may need to work on his married life. Kinsley’s presence may affect Nurse Joe’s life beyond his understanding. Officer Joe’s life is expected to continue with Lucas and Amy. We can expect the potential season 2 to focus on the nuances of his relationship with his son and the complications that may arise with Amy. There’s a long road ahead for Rock Star Joe to return to normalcy. If renewed, we can expect the sophomore season to depict his recovery from the emotional and physical turmoil he suffers.

