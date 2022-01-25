Our Beloved Summer Season 2: Renewed Or Cancelled?

‘Our Beloved Summer’ is a South Korean romantic coming-of-age comedy-drama series that follows ex-lovers – Choi Ung (Choi Woo-shik) and Kook Yeon-soo (Kim Da-mi) – who are brought together by fate after a documentary they shot ten years back in high school goes viral. Despite promising never to meet again, they are bound to face each other, which in turn leads to complicated feelings. This endearing feel-good tale has touched people’s hearts. Hence, we can’t help but rave about the chemistry between the lead actors as well as marvel at the visual aesthetics of the show. It has rolled out one season as of now, which makes us consider the possibility of another one. If you’re curious about the same, we have a few updates for you!

Our Beloved Summer Season 2 Release Date

‘Our Beloved Summer’ season 1 released on December 6, 2021, on Netflix and concluded its 16 episodes long run on January 25, 2022. Every episode of the series has a runtime of around 60-70 minutes. Besides Netflix, The show also premiered on its home network SBS TV on December 6, 2021.

With regards to the second season, here is all that we know. Its home network SBS TV has not released any updates about its return. Moreover, the first season has a definite ending. In the last episode, Choi Ung wants Yeon-Soo to accompany him on his academic journey overseas, but she decides to stay back. He ultimately departs with a heavy heart, yet their love stands the test of time, and after a few years, he returns to her. In the final moments of the episode, they get married and release another documentary on their married life.

Hence, it seems as if the first season has wrapped up on a conclusive note. In addition, Korean dramas usually do not extend one season each. Still, we cannot ignore the exceptions that have emerged over the years. A few shows such as ‘Love Alarm,’ ‘Hospital Playlist,’ and ‘Kingdom,’ have been deeply loved by the audiences motivating the creators to release more seasons. Moreover, we cannot discard the possibility of ‘Our Beloved Summer’ arriving with another season that might delineate the protagonists’ married life.

As far as ratings are concerned, by the time ‘Our Beloved Summer’ rolled out its twelfth episode, it scored an average nationwide (Korea) rating of 5.2 percent, thereby beating its previous record of 4.3 percent. On top of that, its success has also culminated in the release of a webtoon based on the series. It is a prequel that reimagines the high school days of the lead characters. Hence, we can’t rule out the possibility of a second season, considering the hype that the show is receiving. Assuming the creators would confirm its return soon, we think that the second edition might subsequently spend a few months in production, after which it will be ready to drop. So, we expect ‘Our Beloved Summer’ season 2 to release sometime in 2023.

Our Beloved Summer Season 2 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

Season 2 will most certainly have Choi Woo-shik as Choi Ung and Kim Da-mi as Kook Yeon-soo. Both of them will be married in the next part. Kim Sung-cheol might return to portray Kim Ji-ung, while Roh Jeong-eui might star as NJ. Other supporting actors are expected to make a comeback as well. Actors like Ahn Dong-goo (Ga Eun-ho), Park Won-sang (Ung’s father Choi Ho), and Seo Jeong-yeon (Ung’s mother Lee Yeon-ok) and Jung Kang-Hee (Chang-sik) might return to portray important characters in Ung’s life.

Similarly, Yeon-soo’s close-knit circle includes a few other characters who might reappear in the second season. Accordingly, the list of such actors includes Park Jin-joo (Lee Sol-yi), Cha Mi-kyung (Kang Ja-kyung), Yoon Sang-jeong (Ji Ye-in), and Park Yeon-woo (Kim Myung-ho).

Our Beloved Summer Season 2 Plot: What Can it Be About?

The first season mostly revolves around Choi Ung and Kook Yeon-soo reconnecting with each other and getting over past wounds. They grow closer to each other over time and get married in the end. Their love for each other inspires them to create another documentary. So we expect the next season to showcase the next phase of their lives. It could perhaps start with their married life and end into middle or old age with another documentary immortalizing their love story.

