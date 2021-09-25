Our Kind of People Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers

The drama that defines ‘Our Kind of People‘ has bits of politics and social issues addressed as if to inform us about the existing problems in America. When Angela is introduced in the series premiere as a young Black woman deprived of everything that she deserves, we might immediately begin to blame the system. However, the story that defines her life also has a lot to do with her complicated family history. If you’re curious about the first episode, you can find the highlights at the bottom. Now, here’s all you can expect from the second installment!

Our Kind of People Episode 2 Release Date

‘Our Kind of People’ episode 2 will release on September 28, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Fox. The show follows a weekly release pattern, so you can expect new hour-long episodes to drop every Tuesday.

Where to Watch Our Kind of People Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Our Kind of People’ episode 2 as and when it releases on Fox as per the time given above. If you prefer having more flexibility in your schedule, you can go to Fox’s official website and watch the released episode there. Live-streaming options are available on DirecTV, Hulu+Live TV, Xfinity, FuboTV, and YouTube TV. Others who own a basic subscription to Hulu can stream the show here. Fans familiar with Video-on-Demand services can watch the already released episodes on iTunes, Vudu, and Spectrum on Demand.

Our Kind of People Episode 2 Spoilers

In the second episode titled ‘My Mother, Myself,’ Angela will discover something new about her mother, which will sadden her. Her ambition would still soar high as she tries to secure a spot for Eve’s Crown in the Franklin incubator program. Based on Teddy’s last altercation with Leah, he is absolutely unashamed of getting his hands dirty as long as the wealth keeps flowing in. So in the upcoming episode, we might see Leah try to take action against her father’s unethical choices. She will try to pull Teddy away from the title of the head of Franklin while Raymond will resolve to get his company. The Duponts will deal with a chaotic situation.

Our Kind of People Episode 1 Recap

The series premiere titled ‘Reparations’ focuses on Angela, the daughter of a maid who might have birthed her out of wedlock. The father is revealed to be a man of influence, possibly residing somewhere in the island’s Oak Bluffs area. So she sets up ship in the neighborhood to find out who he is. The next step to achieving success for Angela is to be a part of the ladies’ social club called the Gracities, for which Leah is the gatekeeper.

It is not surprising when we finally learn that both the ladies have the same father, Teddy, which turns out to be problematic for Angela. Leah thereafter disgraces her at a Gracities afterparty and her mother Olivia just smirks at the show. Still, Leah is not as stonehearted as she portrays herself to be. She instantly begins to regret her behavior after the incident, but Angela later finds her moment of revenge and calls her a slave to wealth.

Even Leah’s daughter Lauren gets involved in the feud. Elsewhere, Leah disapproves of her father’s questionable business practices, but Teddy snaps at her instead. His speech of justification touches on themes like racism and power as he tells her that it is an honor to be finally holding the American dream despite being a Black man. Moreover, he is the caretaker and provider for the family, so he feels entitled to silence her.

