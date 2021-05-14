Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, ‘Outer Banks’ is an action–adventure teen show that revolves around a group of misfit teenagers who identify themselves as the Pogues. The series follows the group as they embark upon an adventure to locate a mythical treasure trove that has a connection to the disappearance of the father of John B, the leader of the Pogues.

Upon the premiere of the series in April 2020, it received mostly favorable reviews from fans and critics, owing to its gripping storyline and the special blend of melodrama. After the cliffhanger finale of the first season, fans are eagerly waiting for the second installment. If you are out looking for release details and other specifics regarding the upcoming season, let us cover it for you.

Outer Banks Season 2 Release Date

‘Outer Banks’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on April 15, 2020, on Netflix. The first season comprises ten episodes with runtimes ranging between 46 to 56 minutes per episode.

On July 24, 2020, three months after the release of the inaugural season, Netflix greenlit the production for a second installment. Despite the halting of many US-based TV productions due to the onset of the pandemic, filming for the season began on August 31, 2020, in Charleston, South Carolina, under strict protocols. Filming was reportedly scheduled for completion by the end of 2020 but got stretched by a few months. Finally, on April 3, 2021, the crew wrapped up the filming of the season. Series star Austin North (Topper) took to Instagram to confirm the conclusion of production.

Shortly after, Netflix officially announced that the forthcoming series is in the can. With that being said, the release of the season is only a matter of time, although post-production might take up a few more months. While the original network is yet to announce an official release date for the season, we can rightly expect ‘Outer Banks’ season 2 to premiere sometime in early Fall 2021.

Outer Banks Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

All of the cast members who remain alive by the end of the first season are reprising their roles in the next installment. Among the main cast members, Chase Stokes plays the role of leader of the Pogues, John B, while Madelyn Cline takes up the role of B’s love interest Sarah Cameron. Jonathan Daviss appears as Pope, Austin North plays the role of the Kook Topper, and Rudy Pankow reprises his role as John B’s loyal friend JJ.

Among other prominent cast members, Madison Bailey (Kiara), Caroline Arapoglou (Rose), Drew Starkey (Sarah’s older sibling Rafe), and Charles Esten (Sarah’s father Ward) are going to return in the upcoming season. On the other hand, Adina Porter has completed her journey with the show as her character Sheriff Peterkin dies in the first season. However, that should not pain the fans too much since the second season brings some new actors aboard. Elizabeth Mitchell of ‘Lost’ fame will appear in the season in the recurring role of Limbrey, an old resident of Charleston. Carlacia Grant is set to take up the character of Cleo, a fierce Nassau girl.

Outer Banks Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

The season finale of the first season grips the attention of the viewers with sprawling action, while some questions remain unanswered. By the end of season 1, we get to know Big John’s destiny and the location of the treasure, and the major mysteries seem to be solved. Big John is long gone, but a sense of finality is reached with the discovery of the message at the back of the compass. The rapid developments towards the end of the season make it difficult for the viewers to keep track, but Sarah’s father, Ward, reveals himself as the overarching villain of the plot.

However, Ward is joined by his able son Rafe, who shoots the Sheriff in cold blood. Ward pins the blame for the murder on John. But in the season finale, Barry learns about Rafe’s involvement in the Sheriff’s death. In the final moments of the season, John and Sarah try to escape the Kook authorities on JJ’s father’s boat – Phantom – but a tropical storm jeopardizes their journey. The lovers are presumably dead. However, in the last scenes, we see them being rescued by a cargo ship headed towards Nassau, which seems to be the perfect beginning of the next chapter of the unfolding adventure.

In an interview with ET Online in November 2020, Madison Bailey (Kiara) revealed that the second season is set to begin with a minuscule time jump. That perhaps implies that the season will pick up with the protagonists’ arrival in Nassau, Bahamas. Nassau is the place where the gold is seemingly stored away, and the heroes will likely come one step closer to their destiny.

On the other hand, the finale of the first season sees John divulging the deeds committed by the Cameron father and son on the radio of Phantom, and there are going to be some repercussions. Ward is pushed to a tough corner, and he has to decide whether he will cover up for his son or put all the blame on John like usual. Ward will keep on searching for his daughter, but as Sarah has come out of the influence of her family, their future confrontation is bound to spark off a generational conflict. Rest assured, there will be more awe-inspiring adventures to keep the fans content.

