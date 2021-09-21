Outer Banks Season 3 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

‘Outer Banks’ is a teen mystery show that follows the misadventures of a gang of misfits referred to as the Pogues for being the kids of the blue-collar workers. While trying to co-exist on the eponymous island riddled with elite families, the teenagers embark upon a mission to search for their leader John B’s missing father and the legendary gold-laden ship he was obsessed with. Created by Josh Pate, Shannon Burke, and Jonas Pate for Netflix, the show first aired on April 15, 2020.

Upon its release, ‘Outer Banks’ received the love of fans and critics alike for its adrenaline-fueled storytelling, mixing of the coming-of-age genre with the drama of mystery, and edgy exploration of the discriminatory wealth-based societal hierarchy. With the cliffhanger ending of season 2, fans must be eagerly awaiting another season to watch their beloved Pogues going up against the Kooks on the dangerous island. Here’s everything we know about ‘Outer Banks’ season 3!

Outer Banks Season 3 Release Date

‘Outer Banks’ season 2 premiered in its entirety on July 30, 2021, on Netflix. The second season consists of ten episodes with a runtime of 42–61 minutes each.

As far as another season is concerned, here’s what we know. Although the streaming giant has not officially renewed the show for a third season, the intense season 2 finale leaves the door open for the creators to expand the story for at least one more installment. Moreover, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the showrunners made it pretty clear that they have already mapped out the plotline for the third season. Talking about the Big John reveal, Jonas Pate said, “It was always an idea lingering around and thematically, it sets up some stuff we want to explore in the third season.”

Adding to it, Shannon Burke stated, “It’s going to be instrumental and maybe the spine (of season 3) basically. It’s obviously a gigantic revelation that’s going to power a huge part of the third season.” If we take a look at the ratings, the show has consistently garnered great reviews from both the audiences and critics, which is a positive aspect for the show to receive the green light from the streaming platform.

Considering the aforementioned points, there is a high chance that the network might recommission the show for a third season soon. When that happens, the production and post-production might take more than a few months, and the season will most likely be ready to drop sometime in the latter half of 2022. If everything works out accordingly, we expect ‘Outer Banks’ season 3 to release sometime in Q4 2022.

Outer Banks Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

It is likely that most of the main cast will reprise their roles if the show gets renewed for a third season. The returning case might comprise Chase Stokes as John B., Madelyn Cline as his Kook love interest Sarah Cameron, Rudy Pankow as J.J., Madison Bailey as Kie, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Drew Starkey as Rafe, Austin North as Topper, Carlacia Grant as Cleo, Elizabeth Mitchell as Carla, and Charles Halford as Big John, and Charles Eston as Ward Cameron.

Apart from the regular cast members, season 3 will also feature some fresh additions to the cast. Jesse Boyd will not be returning to portray the character of Renfield, Limbrey’s younger half-brother, as the fate of his character is sealed in the second season.

Outer Banks Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 follows the adventures of the Pogues as they chase after treasure, dabble in romance, are framed for crimes not committed, dodge the murderous Ward, almost cause the murder of Ward, and see the rise of Rafe as a power-hungry and mentally unstable enemy. It ends with a major twist, as befits the show. John B’s father, Big John, is shockingly revealed to be alive and is approached by Pogues rival Carla Limbrey.

It is possible that Season 3 will see the chaos caused by Big John trusting the nefarious Carla to be an ally of his son and Carla’s own search for the Shroud of Turin, known for its healing properties. It will also see the Pogues attempting to escape the island they are stranded on (known as Poguelandia), with some of them deciding to recover the ship’s treasure and the Cross of Saint Domingo from Rafe and Ward. The mythology surrounding the treasure and the shroud will also be expanded, adding an extra element of thrill to the Outer Banks universe.

There will certainly be a build-up towards the possible reunion of John B with his father, as the show has revolved around the protagonist’s glorification of his father, who has been presumed dead all this while. Will John B be happy to know that his father is alive, or will he feel the emotional weight of being abandoned by the father he worshipped? Whatever way it pans out, there is sure to be a heavy dose of emotions in season 3.

Co-creator Shannon Burke has stated that the father-son relationship will function as the “spine” of the third season. Rafe and Ward’s unsteady dynamic will possibly be explored, perhaps with sinister consequences, as the former simultaneously seeks approval from and detests his father. In the upcoming season, we can expect more romance amongst the teens, as well as their return to their home base of the Outer Banks island.

Read More: Shows Like Outer Banks