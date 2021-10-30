Outer Banks Season 3 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke, Netflix’s mystery teen drama ‘Outer Banks’ follows a group of working-class local teenagers in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, who are referred to as the Pogues. The show depicts a treasure hunt the teenagers embark on while investigating the disappearance of the ringleader John B’s father. As the Pogues fight a stark economic divide in the region with the presence of the wealthy seasonal residents, John B’s father Big John gets lost in the pursuit of the treasure, only for his son and friends to get swayed in the same path.

Upon its premiere on April 15, 2020, ‘Outer Banks’ garnered favorable reviews from the critics, receiving praises for its splendid cinematography and suspenseful storytelling. The social commentary which explores the economical and societal divide present in the Banks was also appreciated. The second season of the show ends with astounding revelations and raises more questions regarding the disappearance of Big John. As the fans are baffled after the second season finale, here’s everything we know about ‘Outer Banks’ season 3!

Outer Banks Season 3 Release Date

‘Outer Banks’ season 2 landed in its entirety on July 30, 2021, on Netflix. The second season comprises ten episodes with a runtime between 42-61 minutes each. As far as the third season is concerned, here’s what we know!

As of yet, ‘Outer Banks’ has not been renewed for a third season by Netflix. However, it is very likely that the show will see a third season renewal considering the impressive numbers it recorded after its premiere in 2020. According to Forbes, the show ranked third in popularity by the first half of 2020, ranking higher than some of the bigger productions on the streaming platform.

The third season renewal was also indicated by the creators of the show upon the second season finale. In an interview given to EW, the creators talked about what can be expected from a third season with Shannon Burke warning “I’m not sure if we should be talking about this yet.” “And we want to have a little more room for like our teen drama and teen romances in season 3, just as a general principle,” Burke added.

Josh Pate joined Shannon Burke, adding “And so the treasure hunt is going to expand, and the mythology around the treasure hunt is going to evolve and get deeper. We’re pretty fired up about how that mythology is going to expand in season 3.” With creators having a definite plan for the third season, we can hope that it is only a matter of time for the renewal and subsequent production works to happen. If things go well, we can expect ‘Outer Banks’ season 3 to release sometime in Q4 2022.

Outer Banks Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Outer Banks’ season 3 is likely to see the return of the principal cast, including Chase Stokes as John B, Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron, Madison Bailey as Kiara “Kie” Carrera, Jonathan Daviss as Pope, Rudy Pankow as JJ, Charles Esten as Ward Cameron and Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron. Considering the season 2 finale, we can also expect more of Charles Halford as Big John. Austin North is also expected for the third season as Topper.

The supporting cast, that includes Elizabeth Mitchell (Carla Limbrey), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Caroline Arapoglou (Rose), Cullen Moss (Deputy Shoupe), E. Roger Mitchell (Heyward), Samantha Soule (Anna Carrera), and Gary Weeks (Luke) are also expected to return for season 3. Jesse C. Boyd (Renfield) will not be returning as the fate of his character is sealed in season 2.

Outer Banks Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The second season of ‘Outer Banks’ ends in a bewildering showdown. Ward reveals to Sarah that he is alive and the whole death affair is a trick he played for the protection of his family. Meanwhile, Sarah and John B are joined by his friends to retrieve the Cross of Saint Domingo from the Camerons. The chaos that ensues ends with the Pogues getting stranded on an island. The big revelation of season 2 is that Big John is not dead and he is in Barbados, in touch with Carla.

The third season of the show is expected to begin with the Pogues, as they will attempt to escape from the island to get back to their treasure hunt. It will be interesting to see how they may have a face-off with the Camerons to retrieve the gold and the cross. With Big John alive, the treasure hunt can get in a new direction, with a possible team up with the teens. As per the creators, we can also expect the mystery that looms around the treasure to expand more in the third season.

We might also see more teen romance settling in the adventure. In the aforementioned EW interview, Josh Pate revealed what could be in store. “We wanted to explore the Ki-Pope relationship but obviously, we’re aware of how the fans feel about JJ and Ki. We wanted to tease that for the third season. We didn’t want to do it immediately, but we definitely want to do it just because that took us by surprise, like the audience’s reaction to JJ and Kiara and rooting for that romance,” Josh said. In every way, we can expect more adventures, romance, and misfortunes circling around the Pogues for an entertaining third outing.

Read More: Where was Outer Banks Filmed?