Outer Range Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Outer Range‘ created by Brian Watkins, tells the story of the Abbott family, led by patriarch Royal Abbott. The series blends science fiction and Western elements into its mystery-filled narrative to craft a compelling tale of family and secrets. The first season revolves around Royal and his family dealing with the presence of a mysterious black void on their land while fighting to keep hold of their ranch in Wyoming.

The series premiered in 2022 and has received positive reviews from critics. With the first season ending with several cliffhangers, viewers must be wondering whether a follow-up installment will provide the story with a firm resolution. If you are looking for news about ‘Outer Range’ season 2, here is everything you need to know!

Outer Range Season 2 Release Date

‘Outer Range’ season 1 debuted on April 15, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. The show’s first two episodes were released on the same day, while new episodes dropped on the service in batches of two every week. The season finale was released on May 6, 2022. The debut season received positive reviews from critics and has developed a solid fan base who wish to see the show continue beyond a solitary season. However, Amazon Prime Video is yet to renew the series for a second season.

Creator Brian Watkins and the show’s creative team have remained quiet on the possibility of a second season. Nonetheless, if the series reaches the streaming service’s viewership expectations, a follow-up installment could be greenlit in the coming months. The cliffhanger ending of the first season suggests that there is certainly more story to tell.

Moreover, Amazon Prime Video hasn’t officially canceled the series just yet. Hence, fans should hold on to the hope of seeing a second season materializing. If the streaming service orders the second installment in the upcoming months, production will likely commence before the ear’s end. Hence, viewers can expect to see ‘Outer Range’ season 2 arriving on their screens in Q3 of 2023, at the earliest.

Outer Range Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Outer Range’ stars Josh Brolin and Lili Taylor as Royal and Cecilia Abbott, the heads of the Abbott family. Tom Pelphrey and Lewis Pullman play the couple’s sons, Perry and Rhett Abbott, while Olive Abercrombie essays their granddaughter, Amy. Will Patton plays Wayne Tillerson, the neighbor of the Abbotts, while Matt Lauria, Shaun Sipos, and Noah Reid appear as his sons, Trevor, Luke, and Billy. Imogen Poots plays Autumn, a mysterious woman with a connection to the Abbotts, and Tamara Podemski portrays Deputy Sheriff Joy. Additionally, Isabel Arraiza and Deirdre O’Connell appear as Maria Olivares and Patricia Tillerson.

We expect most of the main cast members to reprise their roles for the prospective second season. However, Lauria and Reid are unlikely to appear, given their characters’ deaths in the first season. Matthew Maher (Deputy Matt), MorningStar Angeline (Martha Hawk), and Hank Rogerson (Kirkland Miller), who appear in a recurring capacity during the first season, are also likely to return in season 2. Moreover, we could also see some new faces among the show’s cast for the new installment.

Outer Range Season 2 Plot: What can it be about?

‘Outer Range’ season 1 deals with Royal Abbott discovering a strange black hole on his property. While trying to uncover its true nature, Royal struggles to protect his family and their shameful secrets. Meanwhile, Abbotts’ neighbor, Wayne Tillerson, and his sons plan to take over the family’s land. In the end, viewers learn about Royal’s past and his secret connection to Autumn.

A potential second season could pick up after the shocking season 1 finale as Royal resolves to reunite his family. We could learn more about Perry’s time in the black void and Amy’s transformation into Autumn. The second season might also shed light on Rebecca’s disappearance and Rhett’s desire to leave his family’s ranch. More will likely be revealed about the mineral on the Abbotts’ land and its connection to the black void.

Read More: Is Outer Range Based on a Book?