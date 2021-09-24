Outlander Season 6 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Based on the bestselling series by Diana Gabaldon, ‘Outlander’ by Starz is a period drama that follows the journey of World War 2 nurse Claire Beauchamp as she travels backward in time, rediscovering love, loss, and history. Developed by Ronald D. Moore, the show is known for its intense storyline, passionate characters, and scenic backdrops. All in all, ‘Outlander’ provides a fascinating exploration of Scottish, English, and American history and culture.

Since the show first graced screens on August 9, 2014, ‘Outlander’ has acquired a massive cult-like following. Five seasons and a horde of emotions later, fans await just as eagerly as ever to witness the fate of the Frasers. With the ending of season 5 indicating that ominous circumstances are on their way, season 6 has inevitably become the talk of the town. Here’s everything we can tell you about ‘Outlander’ season 6.

Outlander Season 6 Release Date

‘Outlander’ season 5 first aired on February 16, 2020, on Starz. Episodes were released weekly, and the finale aired on May 10, 2020. The fifth season consists of 12 episodes, with a runtime of 51-63 minutes each.

As for season 6 of the show, we have good news! Starz renewed ‘Outlander’ for season 6 on May 9, 2018. The sixth season will have eight episodes and a 90-minute long season premiere. Filming began in February 2021 and wrapped up by June 2021. All official information, post-production, and pandemic-related delays considered, the sixth season will be out by early 2022. Thus, fans can get ready to enjoy ‘Outlander’ season 6 in Q1 2022.

ICYMI: Season 6 is going to be amazing. See for yourself with this look behind the scenes. Catch up on Seasons 1-5 of #Outlander any time on the @STARZ App: https://t.co/izxi7qPRux pic.twitter.com/KTS6cM4xKf — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) March 29, 2021

It doesn’t end there! There’s more exciting news for fans of the show. Starz announced in June 2021 that ‘Outlander’ will have a season 7 as well, consisting of 16 episodes. Considering that viewers are craving ‘Outlander’ content and Gabaldon is still writing the book series, we can easily expect to see more of ‘Outlander’ in the future.

With the challenges of filming in these unprecedented times, Season 6 will be eight episodes with production on an extended, sixteen-episode Season 7 beginning next year. Read more here: https://t.co/F6BeJ7iLt8 — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) June 1, 2021

Outlander Season 6 Cast: Who can be in it?

The main cast will reprise their roles for season 6. Thus, viewers will see Caitriona Balfe as Claire Beauchamp Randall/Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Mackenzie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna Randall, Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield, John Bell as Ian Murray, Lauren Lyle as Marsali MacKimmie Fraser, Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss, and Chris Larkin as Richard Brown.

A new clan – The Christies – is set to enter the world of the Frasers. A host of new cast members will thus be added to the original lineup. Get ready to see Mark Lewis-Jones as the patriarch Tom Christie, Alexander Vlahos as the son Allan Christie, and Jessica Reynolds as the daughter Malva Christie.

On the other hand, Ned Dennehy will not return as the villainous Lionel Brown, since his character’s arc concludes in season 5 after his death. Duncan Lacroix will not be returning either, as his character, Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, too dies in season 5.

Outlander Season 6 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 5 follows the ups and (mostly) downs of the Frasers at their home base, Fraser’s Ridge. The harrowing Battle of Alamance leaves Jamie and Roger traumatized, and Murtagh dead. Claire daringly provides medical assistance to the commonfolk using a pseudonym, getting horrifically punished for it by Lionel Brown and his men. On a positive note, Brianna and Roger marry, Lionel Brown eventually meets his end, and Claire and Jamie reunite.

Season 6 will be based on Gabaldon’s sixth book in the series, ‘A Breath of Snow and Ashes’. It will also borrow elements from book seven, ‘An Echo in the Bone’.“Season six brings us closer to the Revolutionary War, and Jamie and Claire will encounter a new group of settlers in and around Fraser’s Ridge,” said showrunner Matthew B. Roberts. Thus, we can expect season 6 to cover the Frasers’ journey through the most monumental and turbulent historical events in America’s history, while the Christie clan makes their presence known. There’s also the possibility that other time travelers will initiate contact. We also expect to see Richard Brown take revenge for his brother Lionel’s death. Additionally, we can get ready for “something fun and new” to happen to newlyweds and longtime lovers Brianna and Roger.

