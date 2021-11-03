Outlander Season 6: When is the Show Coming Back?

Developed by Ronald D. Moore, Starz’s historical drama series ‘Outlander’ is a moving saga that follows Claire Elizabeth Beauchamp, a former Second World War military nurse who inadvertently gets transported to 1743 Scotland. Claire gets to join a group of Highlanders and falls in love with Jamie Fraser, a Highland warrior. Based on the ‘Outlander’ novel series by Diana Gabaldon, the series progresses through Claire and Jamie’s turbulent lives as they encounter challenges that bind them together in love and suffering.

Upon its premiere on August 9, 2014, ‘Outlander’ was commended as one of the best historical dramas of its time, receiving praises for its exceptional integration of fictitious and historical narratives. The show also succeeded to do justice to the emotional depth of the source material, garnering a meritorious fan base over five seasons. As the show proceeds into a sixth installment, continuing the stirring tale of Claire and Jamie, here’s everything we know about ‘Outlander’ season 6!

Outlander Season 6 Release Date

‘Outlander’ season 5 premiered on February 16, 2020, on Starz, concluding its run on May 10, 2020. The fifth season comprises twelve episodes with a runtime between 53–90 minutes each. As far as the sixth season is concerned, here’s what we know.

On May 10, 2018, Starz announced the renewal of ‘Outlander’ for a sixth season. The production of season 6 was planned to commence in May 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The filming of the sixth season was officially announced on February 9, 2021, and went on till June 2021. Due to the restrictions faced by the pandemic, the episode length of season 6 is shortened to eight episodes in comparison with the 12 episodes of season 5. The premiere episode of season 6 will have a duration of 90 minutes.

In honor of #WorldOutlanderDay, I’m excited to announce that #Outlander Season 6 has officially wrapped and is coming your way in early 2022 with a 90-minute premiere episode! pic.twitter.com/q0RV8QEFEv — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) June 1, 2021

On June 1, 2021, celebrated as World Outlander Day, the network confirmed that the sixth season will premiere in early 2022, leaving the required time for the post-production to complete. Considering the confirmation, we can expect ‘Outlander’ season 6 to release sometime in Q1 2022.

For everyone who is in delight to welcome the sixth season, we have more exciting news for you! On March 14, 2021, Starz announced the renewal of ‘Outlanders’ for a seventh season, based on the seventh book in the ‘Outlander’ series, ‘An Echo in the Bone.’ Furthermore, the seventh season will comprise 16 episodes to make up for the shortened episode structure of season 6.

Outlander Season 6 Cast: Who is in it?

‘Outlanders’ season 6 will see the return of the principal cast, including Caitríona Balfe as Claire Beauchamp Randall/Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna “Bree” Randall, Richard Rankin as Roger Wakefield, John Bell as Ian Fraser Murray, Chris Larkin as Richard Brown and Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss. César Domboy (Claudel “Fergus” Fraser) and Lauren Lyle (Marsali MacKimmie Fraser) will also return for the sixth season.

Season 6 will see new additions to the cast of ‘Outlander.’ Mark Lewis Jones, who is known for his performance as First Order Captain Moden Canady in ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will portray Tom Christie, a Protestant settler who arrives on Fraser’s Ridge seeking a settlement. Alexander Vlahos (‘Versailles’) and Jessica Reynolds also join the cast as Christie siblings Allan and Malva respectively. Allan is a strong-willed, protective young man whereas Malva is a high-spirited girl who gets allured by Claire’s work and thinking.

We can also expect some omissions in the cast for the sixth season. Ned Dennehy (Lionel Brown) and Duncan Lacroix (Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser) is expected to not return following the respective characters’ death. David Berry, who portrays Lord John Grey will also be not returning for season 6.

Outlander Season 6 Plot: What can it be About?

The fifth season of ‘Outlander’ ends in mayhem as Claire gets abducted and assaulted by Lionel Brown and his men. Even though she is rescued by Jamie and others, she carries the trauma of the incident with a long way of healing in front of her. The season also sees Jamie being devastated upon the Battle of Alamance, in which Murtagh is killed and Roger hanged. Roger survives, but with the traumas of the war. Brianna also gets abducted by Stephen Bonnet, leading her to the stones to travel to the future with her family, but only to fail. By the end of season 5, the family is emotionally broken with a future ahead to think about.

Season 6 will be based on ‘A Breath of Snow and Ashes,’ the sixth book in the novel series, and is expected to pick up from where the characters are left at the end of season 5. We can expect Claire and her family to hold together to make the healing possible after all the misfortunes to overcome the traumas. With the introduction of the Christie family, we can expect tensions to arise in the ridge. Malva will treasure a bond with Claire, but at the cost of inciting worries in her father. The Revolutionary War is looming in the air and we can expect the season to be closer to the war, with turbulent times ahead for Claire and Jamie.

