Outlander Season 7: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Diana Gabaldon’s eponymous novel series, Starz’s historical series ‘Outlander’ centers around Claire, a former Second World War military nurse who gets transported back to 18th century Scotland. Claire begins a relationship with Jamie Fraser, a Highland warrior who fights against the British kingdom as part of the Jacobite rising. The series progresses through the happenings that affect Claire’s life, who sets up a family with Jamie while witnessing several significant historical events that rewrite the fates of Scotland, Britain, and the New World.

Developed by Ronald D. Moore, the show originally released on August 9, 2014. The four-time Emmy nominated period drama garnered immense acclaim from critics and audiences alike, especially for the performances of the main cast and engrossing historical narrative. The sixth season of the show ends with a cliffhanger, making one intrigued about the prospects of a seventh season. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the same!

Outlander Season 7 Release Date

‘Outlander’ season 6 premiered on March 6, 2022, on Starz, concluding its run on May 1, 2022. The sixth season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 53–90 minutes each.

Regarding the seventh season, here’s what we know. On March 14, 2021, Starz announced the renewal of ‘Outlander’ for season 7. “We are so excited Starz has given us the opportunity to continue the epic ‘Outlander’ journey. We can’t wait to get into the writer’s room and start breaking Echo in the Bone and look forward to giving the fans another season of this exhilarating story,” said showrunner Matthew B. Roberts in a statement along with the renewal announcement.

In addition, the production of the seventh round commenced reportedly in Scotland in early April 2022. The upcoming season will comprise 16 episodes. In October 2021, Starz revealed that the series is expected to premiere in late 2022 or early 2023. If the production of the installment is progressing as per schedule, we can expect ‘Outlander’ season 7 to release sometime in Q4 2022 or Q1 2023.

The ardent admirers of the show may see ‘Outlander’ progressing even further than the seventh installment. The eponymous source novel series of the show comprises nine published novels, with a tenth novel in the making. Thus, there exists a possibility that the series will have a run of 10 seasons. Furthermore, Starz’s president and CEO, Jeffrey Hirsch, has already confirmed that “story extensions, spin-offs, or sequels” of the show are possible. Thus, we may see the universe of the period drama expanding beyond the upcoming season 7.

Outlander Season 7 Cast: Who can be in it?

Caitríona Balfe (Claire Beauchamp Fraser), Sam Heughan (Jamie Mackenzie Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Fraser MacKenzie), and Richard Rankin (Roger MacKenzie), the main pillars of the show, are returning for the seventh season. David Berry, who plays Lord John Grey, had also confirmed his return.

In addition, we can expect the return of César Domboy (Fergus), Lauren Lyle (Marsali), Caitlin O’Ryan (Lizzie), Mark Lewis Jones (Tom Christie), John Bell (Young Ian), Paul Gorman (Josiah/Keziah Beardsley), and Chris Larkin (Richard Brown) as well. Alexander Vlahos (Allan Christie) and Glen Gould (Chief Bird) can be in the seventh season. Jessica Reynolds (Malva) may not return since her character dies in season 6. We can also look forward to seeing fresh faces in the upcoming season.

Outlander Season 7 Plot: What can it be About?

The sixth season of the show ends with Richard Brown arriving at Fraser’s Ridge for arresting Claire for Malva’s murder. Jamie and Tom Christie accompany Claire to the court in Wilmington to prevent Richard from harming her. Midway through the journey, Richard instructs his men to take Jamie to a ship bound for Scotland to prevent him from saving his wife from the trial and potential gallows. Without Jamie, Richard leads Claire to prison in Wilmington. Before Richard’s men could force Jamie to board the ship, Young Ian saves his uncle with the help of Chief Bird and his fighters. Together, they commence their journey to Wilmington to save Claire.

The seventh season of the show is expected to begin with the aftermath of Claire’s arrest. We may see her getting saved by Tom Christie. If the season is strictly following the narrative of ‘An Echo in the Bone,’ the source text of season 7, we may see Roger, Brianna, and their family returning to the 20th century. Claire and Jamie may get involved in the Revolutionary War and eventually leave for Scotland. Fergus, Marsali, and their children may move to Philadelphia from New Bern as well.

