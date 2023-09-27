Overhaul 2: Will There be a Sequel?

Netflix’s ‘Overhaul’ (also known as ‘Carga Máxima’) is a Brazilian action-drama movie directed by Tomas Portella and starring Thiago Martins in the lead role. It revolves around Roger Matos, a truck racer in a financially dire situation forced to work as a getaway driver for a cargo theft gang to save his truck racing team. Given the film’s unique offering of a crime drama with the thrill and excitement of truck racing, viewers must be curious to learn if its story will continue in a sequel. In that case, here is everything you need to know about the possibilities of ‘Overhaul 2.’

Will Overhaul 2 Happen?

‘Overhaul’ was released on September 27, 2023, on Netflix. The film received mixed reviews from critics upon its debut on the streaming service. Originally titled ‘Carga Máxima,’ the film received praise for its action and truck racing sequences. However, the storyline and pacing were received negatively. The film tells the story of Roger Matos, a truck racer who must raise money to save his racing team and repay his father’s debt. As a result, Roger is forced to join a gang of cargo thieves.

In the end, Roger achieves his dream of winning the BR Truck Racing Championship but is forced to face the consequences of his criminal actions. Ultimately, Roger helps catch the criminal gang’s leaders but is also sent to prison for his involvement in the robberies. After two years, he is released from prison and starts a new life with Debora, and the couple looks after Barbara. As a result, the movie ends with Roger leaving crime behind and making a fresh start. Thus, the film tells a complete story with little to no room for a sequel to continue the story.

Presently, neither the creative team nor the producers have indicated plans for a sequel. Similarly, the movie’s close-ended conclusion and lack of a cliffhanger or a post-credits scene hint that there are no immediate plans for a sequel. However, if the movie is a hit with the audience and exceeds Netflix’s viewership expectations, a second installment could be greenlit in the coming months. Hence, the chances of a sequel will likely depend on the film’s performance and ability to enter the steaming service’s weekly top 10 lists. ‘Overhaul’ is among the cheapest films produced for Netflix, which only bolsters its chances of receiving a sequel, provided it performs well on the streaming platform.

The film could take inspiration from the ‘Fast & Furious‘ franchise for its second installment by having Roger and his crew work with law enforcement to catch criminals committing vehicular crimes similar to the ones Roger was involved in during the first film. Production will likely commence next year if a prospective sequel is greenlit in the coming months. Hence, viewers can expect a potential ‘Overhaul 2’ to be released in Q4 of 2025. However, considering the first film’s ending, viewers should not get their hopes high for a second installment.

Read More: Is Netflix’s Overhaul Based on a True Story? Is BR Truck Racing a Real Competition?