Ozark Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date and Spoilers

Marty and Wendy Byrde begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel, but they are not in the clear just yet. ‘Ozark’ season 4 episode 7 brings the Byrde family tantalizingly close to breaking their intricately deep ties with the Mexican drug cartel. However, as is usually the case, the myriad violent forces of revenge, ambition and drug lord pride combine to make a particularly volatile situation for the family’s exit. Jonah, too, seems to have some other plans. Everything’s on the line. Can’t wait to know what’s next? Well, here’s everything we know about the much-awaited ‘Ozark’ season 4 episode 8.

Ozark Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date

‘Ozark’ season 4 episode 8 will likely release sometime in 2022 on Netflix. Season 4 is split into two parts of 7 episodes each, and episodes 8 through 14 will drop simultaneously on an as yet unknown release date. Each episode is expected to have a runtime of approximately 60 minutes.

Where to Stream Ozark Season 4 Episode 8 Online?

‘Ozark’ is a Netflix series, and therefore, season 4 episode 8 will be available to watch exclusively on Netflix. All previous seasons of the slow-burn crime drama series can also be streamed on the platform.

Ozark Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers

Episode 8 is expected to pick up from the very tense episode 7 climax (more on that in a bit) and find Ruth on a rampage. She has Omar Navarro’s nephew, Javi, in her crosshairs, and we expect part 2 to open with her plotting vicious revenge. Going after a cartel boss is going to put our favorite ill-tempered Ozark local (sorry, Darlene!) in some serious danger, so keep your fingers crossed for Ruth Langmore.

Marty and Wendy are frantically packing when they are last seen, but Ruth’s rampage will likely change their plans. If Javi is killed, the Byrds’ deal with the FBI will likely go up in smoke, and, more importantly, they will become targets for the Navarro cartel. Thus, we can expect to see Marty and Wendy try and avert a major crisis in the upcoming episode. Jonah’s future also remains uncertain, and episode 8 might give us some answers as to whether the young money laundering prodigy decides to stick with his family or go his separate way.

Ozark Season 4 Episode 7 Recap

Episode 7 opens with Wyatt and Darlene getting married in a tender ceremony soon after Wyatt refuses to leave town with Ruth. Meanwhile, the FBI finally agrees to sit down with Omar Navarro to discuss the terms of his surrender. The meeting is tense, and the cartel leader is told to go back to Mexico and resume his post while also working as a secret FBI informant. Navarro is not happy but, in desperation, takes the deal. The FBI then tells Marty and Wendy that they are free of their cartel obligations.

Not happy with the self-serving deal hatched by her FBI bosses, agent Maya Miller then publicly arrests Navarro, breaking down the entire plan. It suddenly begins to appear as if Marty and Wendy are responsible for the cartel leader’s arrest as the two desperately try and hammer a deal out between the FBI and Navarro’s maniacal nephew Javi. Eventually, Javi agrees to a similar deal as his uncle, not knowing that the FBI plans to arrest him very soon.

Episode 7 closes with a truly shocking series of events that begin with Javi, who has long held a grudge against Darlene, going to the woman’s house and killing her and Wyatt even as baby Zeke wails in the background. When Ruth finds out, she goes on a rampage, and despite repeated warnings from Marty and Wendy (which only angers her more), she heads off in her truck with a shotgun, looking to avenge her beloved cousin Wyatt.

