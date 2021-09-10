Ozark Season 4 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Created by the duo Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams for streaming platform Netflix, ‘Ozark’ is a crime drama show of brooding intrigue and sinister repercussions. When Martin “Marty” Byrde relocates with his wife Wendy to Osage Beach, Missouri, he is under immense pressure to prove himself to a menacing Mexican drug cartel. A money-laundering scheme for them has gone haywire, and Marty has given his word to the organized mafia that he will build an even bigger money laundering operation in the titular Lake of the Ozarks.

The Byrde family is plunged into a world replete with crime families and mafia moguls as the drama progresses. Since the premiere of the initial season in July 2017, the Netflix-original show has spawned three seasons, garnering overwhelming fan approval and critical praise in the process. After the cliffhanger finale of the third season, you must be wondering about the prospects of the fourth season. In that case, let us keep you informed.

Ozark Season 4 Release Date

‘Ozark’ season 3 premiered in its entirety on March 27, 2020, on Netflix. The third season comprises ten episodes with runtimes ranging between 52 to 80 minutes per episode. Let us now spill the beans on the anticipated fourth season of the enthralling crime drama.

Two months after the third season’s premiere, the streaming platform renewed the show for a fourth haul on June 30, 2020. In a bittersweet announcement, Netflix also divulged that the fourth installment would be the show’s final. The season will have four more episodes, making it a total of fourteen, aired in two parts. The season was previously rumored to premiere in September 2021, but going by the delay in the production, it seems that we shall have to wait a bit more before catching the action. Filming for the season commenced on November 9, 2020, and is scheduled to conclude by October 8, 2021. If the post-production for the first part wraps up by the end of 2021, we expect the first part of ‘Ozark’ season 4 to premiere sometime in Q2 2022.

Ozark Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

This is a show where characters are conjured only to be killed off, but the central cast members whose characters remain alive by the end of the season will reprise their roles. Among the core cast duo, we will see Jason Bateman taking up the role of Martin “Marty” Byrde against Laura Linney, who will don the garb of Wendy Byrde. Among other prominent members of the show, we will see Sofia Hublitz (Charlotte Byrde), and Skylar Gaertner (Jonah Byrde), Jessica Frances Dukes (FBI Agent Maya Miller), and Julia Garner (Ruth Langmore).

Felix Solis and Damian Young will have more screen presence, as their respective characters Omar Navarro and Jim Rattelsdorf, are promoted to be series regulars in the fourth season. There are some fresh faces in store for the season – and we shall see newly casted Adam Rothenberg (Mel Sattem), Alfonso Herrera (Javi Elizonndro), Bruno Bichir (Navarro’s priest), Katrina Lenk (Clare Shaw), CC Castillo (Sheriff Leigh Guerrero), Eric Ladin (Kerry), Bruce Davison (Randall Schafer), Veronica Falcón (Camila), and Ali Stroker (Charles-Ann) taking up various roles.

Ozark Season 4 Plot: What is it about?

Let us recall the explosive finale of the third season. Each episode of the enthralling series packs enough to warrant an explainer, but the third season sprawls out of control too soon. In the season finale, mafia boss Navarro invites Marty, Wendy, and his previous employee Helen to his son’s baptism ceremony. Under the guise of a social meet, Navarro means business – he sides with the Byrde family while Helen is killed off. Navarro hugs Marty and Wendy, indicating that the partnership is only beginning.

Loyalties are not set in stone in the show, and when Ben threatens to reveal the criminal side-gig of Wendy before the family, Helen asks Navarro’s men to finish him off, and Wendy does nothing to stop her. On the other hand, the confrontation with Helen makes Jonah understand the truth about his parents. The death of Ben immensely saddens ruth, and consequently, she quits working for the Byrde’s and joins Darlene’s operation.

The fourth installment will pick right from the aftermath of the third season’s finale. Moving forward to the future course of the story, Marty and Wendy Byrde will attain immense power in the gang after pulling off two seemingly impossible feats. Especially after arranging for a casino to perform money laundering, they have earned the complete trust of Navarro and are virtually aligned with the leadership. They have come a long way from the first season, and the fourth season will presumably see them putting on the robes of “bad guys.”

On the other hand, with Jonah knowing about the involvement of Wendy in Ben’s death, the relationship between the mother and the son will presumably take a hit. Ben’s tragic decease will have more domino effects, and Wendy’s relationship with the family will also be tainted. And hopefully, the season will shed some more light on the character of FBI Agent Maya Miller. For most parts of the third season, she is busy gathering pieces of evidence for the money laundering gig of Marty. But some of the fans think that she is an FBI insider working for Navarro, and we shall know whether there is any credibility to this theory.

