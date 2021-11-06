Ozark Season 4 Will Release in Two Parts and Have an Explosive Finale

Set in central Missouri, Netflix’s ‘Ozark’ is a crime series that follows Martin “Marty” Byrde, the financial advisor of a Mexican drug cartel who relocates from Chicago with his wife to set up a money-laundering operation in the region of Lake of the Ozarks. After a failed scheme, he aspires to make amends with the cartel with his relocation, but only to step into the chaos of the mafia tycoons and local crime families.

Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, the show received immense acclaim from both critics and audiences upon its premiere on July 21, 2017. Over the three seasons, the show has succeeded to be identified as one of the quality crime series of its time with its complex narrative and incredible performances. As the new installment is gearing up for more tumultuous affairs for the Byrdes, here’s everything we know about ‘Ozark’ season 4!

Ozark Season 4 Release Date

On June 30, 2020, Netflix announced the renewal of ‘Ozark’ for a fourth season. Netflix also added that season 4 will mark the conclusion of the show, to the disappointment of the show’s ardent admirers. The fourth season is set to arrive in a supersized 14-episode structure in two parts, indicating that the predicaments of the Byrdes will be portrayed with time and detail in the ultimate season of the show. After the astounding finale of the third season, the fans are anxiously waiting for season 4 to settle the questions regarding Marty and Wendy’s future. On that note, let us share that the wait is seeing its end soon, as ‘Ozark’ season 4 part 1 is set to premiere on January 21, 2022, on Netflix.

The filming of the fourth season reportedly began on November 9, 2020, adhering to strict Covid-19 protocols and regulations. The filming apparently concluded on October 8, 2021. Even though updates about part 2 are yet to come from the streaming giant, with the fourth season premiere finally on the horizon, fans can gear up for their favorite show to return soon.

Ozark Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

‘Ozark’ season will see the return of the principal cast, including Jason Bateman (Martin “Marty” Byrde), Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Sofia Hublitz (Charlotte Byrde), Skylar Gaertner (Jonah Byrde), Julia Garner (Ruth Langmore), Lisa Emery (Darlene Snell) and Jessica Frances Dukes (FBI forensic accountant Maya Miller). Felix Solis (Omar Navarro) and Damian Young (Jim Rattelsdorf), who appear in a recurring capacity in season 3 are promoted to the main cast for the fourth season.

The fourth season will see some new additions to the cast. Alfonso Herrera has joined as Javi Elizonndro, a member of the Navarro family, along with Adam Rothenberg, who has joined as Mel Sattem, a resilient private investigator. Bruno Bichir will appear as Navarro’s priest, while CC Castillo will appear as Sheriff Leigh Guerrero.

Katrina Lenk has joined as Clare Shaw, the CEO of a top biopharmaceutical firm. Bruce Davison has joined to portray Randall Schafer, an influential retired Illinois U.S. Senator. Eric Ladin (Kerry), Veronica Falcón (Camila), and Ali Stroker (Charles-Ann) have also joined the cast of the fourth season. A cameo from celebrated rapper Killer Mike may also be a part of season 4 as well.

We can also expect some omissions in the fourth season. Janet McTeer (Helen Pierce), Tom Pelphrey (Ben Davis), and Marylouise Burke (Sue Shelby) may not return as their respective characters are killed in the third season.

Ozark Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

The finale of season 3 sees startling events unfolding among the Byrdes. Helen approaches Navarro to suggest her wish to take over the business affairs of Marty and Wendy. Helen joins them to attend Navarro’s son’s second baptism, only to get killed. Navarro promises more cooperation with the Byrdes with a hug. Ruth, however, quits working for Marty following the arguments with Wendy over Ben’s death and joins Darlene. After the confrontation with Helen regarding Ben’s death, Jonah gets to know more about his parents.

The fourth season of ‘Ozark’ is expected to begin with things as it stands on after season 3. With Navarro on their side, Byrdes may see progress in their business but the threat is from Ruth, who teams up with Darlene. Marty and Wendy may have a hard time with their son Jonah, if he joins the pieces together to understand Wendy’s involvement in Ben’s death.

While speaking in a pre-recorded PaleyFest LA session, showrunner Chris Mundy revealed what to expect from the fourth season regarding the Byrdes. “You’re going to learn what they want their end game to be, and they’re going to have to reckon with it a little bit,” Mundy told the fans. “If they’re (Marty and Wendy) trying to look to see if there’s an out, they’ve got to figure out if that’s what they want, and if so, what’s the version of it that they want. Then reckoning with that after so much chaos — that’s going to bubbling under the surface,” he added further.

Whichever direction Marty and Wendy choose with their increased power, we can expect a gripping showdown for the Byrdes. With everything to gain and everything to lose, we may see Marty and Wendy embarking on a gritty ride with their fate in season 4. As you wait for season 4 to premiere, you can watch the first look right here!

Read More: Is Ozark Based on a True Story?