P-Valley Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

Set in the fictional Mississippi city of Chucalissa, Starz’s drama series ‘P-Valley’ revolves around the strip club named The Pynk, following the lives of the owner of the establishment Uncle Clifford and the dancers working at the same, including Hailey Colton AKA Autumn Night. The series progresses through the relationships they form, concerns they confront, and the challenges they overcome with the help of one another. Based on Katori Hall’s play titled ‘Pussy Valley,’ the show explores LGBTQIA+ and Black experiences in detail.

Created by Katori Hall, the series premiered on July 12, 2020. The show received immense acclaim from critics and audiences alike, especially garnering praises for the incredible performances of the main cast, depiction of Black lives, and queer experiences. The second season of the show ends with a cliffhanger, making the viewers eager to know about the prospects regarding the third season. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the same!

P-Valley Season 3 Release Date

‘P-Valley’ season 2 premiered on June 3, 2022, on Starz, concluding its run on August 14, 2022. The second episode comprises 10 episodes with a runtime of 51–60 minutes each.

Regarding the third season, here’s what we know. Starz has neither greenlit ‘P-Valley’ for season 3 nor released an official statement regarding the future of the show. However, the cast members of the show have expressed their wish to return to the show’s potential third season. “I really enjoy playing Mercedes, so I really do hope Katori and the network allow me to reprise this role for a season three if we’re picked up,” Brandee Evans told Express. J. Alphonse Nicholson, who plays Lil Murda, believes that Starz would consider greenlighting the third season.

“They’re very invested in supporting stories created by Black women, so I think if they continue moving in that direction P-Valley has some longevity over here at Starz,” Nicholson told Express in the same interview. Nicco Annan, who plays Uncle Clifford, revealed in the same interview that Starz are looking at the ratings of the second season before making a decision regarding the third season. “We’re waiting, the network is waiting to see how the numbers come in and things like that,” he said. The second season premiere episode recorded 4.5 million viewers across platforms in the United States in the first three days, impressing the network officials with a “record-setting viewer performance.”

Considering the cast members’ expectations and the viewership of the show, we can expect Starz to greenlight the third round sooner than later. If that’s the case, we can expect ‘P-Valley’ season 3 to release sometime in Q3 2024.

P-Valley Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

If renewed, we can expect the return of Brandee Evans (Mercedes Woodbine), Nicco Annan (Uncle Clifford), Shannon Thornton (Keyshawn/Miss Mississippi), J. Alphonse Nicholson (Lil Murda), Jordan Cox (Derrick), Parker Sawyers (Andre Watkins), Tyler Lepley (Diamond), and Harriett D. Foy (Patrice Woodbine) to the third season of the show. Since Hailey has left The Pynk, the future of Elarica Johnson in the show is doubtful. However, the actress has expressed her wish to see the show get greenlit for the third season.

Dan J. Johnson (Corbin Kyle), Morocco Omari (Big L), Dominic DeVore (Duffy), Shamika Cotton (Farrah), Psalms Salazar (Whisper), Gail Bean (Roulette), Miracle Watts (Big Bone), and Azaria Carter (Terricka) may return to the potential third season as well. John Clarence Stewart and Blue Kimble may not return since their characters Big Teak and Rome respectively die in the second season. Skyler Joy may not return as well as her character Gidget leaves for Arizona from Chucalissa.

P-Valley Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

The second season ends with Patrice Woodbine winning the election to be the new mayor of Chucalissa. Lil Murda decides against leaving for the tour as he wants to be with Uncle Clifford. Hailey leaves The Pynk after Clifford has bought back the strip club from her. Andre Watkins decides to continue staying in Chucalissa and Keyshawn’s attempts to leave the city with her kids meet an end when Derrick comes to know about the same. Mercedes puts an end to her career as a dancer and she starts a new chapter of her life with her daughter Terricka. Diamond gets abducted by Big Bone and one of the members of Montavius’ gang, possibly to know about Montavius’ death from him.

If renewed, the third season may begin with Montavius’ gang members interrogating Diamond to know about the former’s death. He most likely will try his best to not reveal that Mercedes killed him and may lead them to the disappeared Hailey. Patrice may start her reign as the new mayor-elect by moving pawns against the construction of The Promised Land. Keyshawn may find a way to leave Chucalissa even though Derrick finds a way to stop her. Clifford and Lil Murda may astound the regulars of The Pynk by coming out as a couple.

