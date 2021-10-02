Paik’s Spirit Season 2 Release Date: Renewed or Canceled?

Netflix’s ‘Paik’s Spirit’ is a food talk show that sees South Korean chef and entertainer Paik Jong-won chat with Korean celebrities about life, liquor, and food, over traditional drinks and mouthwatering meals. As the celebrity guests sip on colorful drinks and munch on a wide variety of dishes, they spill the beans on their lives, experiences, desires, and choice of booze. The culinary expert is also known for hosting other delectable shows such as ‘Korean Cold Noodle Rhapsody’ and ‘Street Food Fighter.’

Jong-won effortlessly keeps the conversation going, supplying interesting facts about local and international delicacies as he breezily converses with the stars opposite him. With its slick editing style, in-depth visual exploration of alcohol and food, usage of pop music, and impressive format, the food show keeps the spirits high and flowing. Thus, it is no wonder that viewers are curious to know whether the show will return for a second season. Here’s everything we know about ‘Paik’s Spirit’ season 2!

Paik’s Spirit Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of ‘Paik’s Spirit’ officially released on October 1, 2021, on Netflix. The first season of this entertaining food talk show comprises 6 episodes with a runtime of 46-69 minutes each.

As far as another season is concerned, here’s all we know. Netflix is yet to officially confirm whether ‘Paik’s Spirit’ will be renewed for a second season or not. However, we believe, just like most shows on the network, the ratings and performance of the inaugural season will probably determine the fate of a second season. Considering the favorable response it has been garnering, a renewal seems to be on the cards.

If we look at the content catalog of the streaming giant, most talk and food shows usually produce more than one season, especially after achieving high ratings and gaining popularity amongst viewers and critics. Jong-won himself has been a part of many television shows comprising several seasons. Thus, it is not impractical to assume that ‘Paik’s Spirit’ might get recommissioned for another season. If and when that happens, we can expect ‘Paik’s Spirit’ season 2 to release sometime in late 2022.

Paik’s Spirit Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 sees a wide range of Korean celebrities that have contributed to the country in diverse ways. Rappers Jay Park and Loco revisit the experiences of their youth, and Park breaks down his hit song “SOJU” (featuring 2 Chainz). In the second episode, actor Han Ji-min reveals her love for eating and drinking and how social issues mold her acting career. While dining at a hanu restaurant, actor and singer Lee Joon-gi elucidates on his love for his fans and the joy he derives from seeing Korean culture thrive globally.

Episode 4 sees television producer Nah Yung-suk talk about his career, his son’s potential future, the objectivity of consumers, and the onset of aging. Kim Yeon-koung, a professional volleyball player, reveals the taxing nature of her profession, the racism she has faced over the years, and her love for ice-cold beers. In the season finale, Kim Hee-ae talks about her acting career of 30 years, her interest in golf, and her affection for the little solitary moments in life spent drinking and relaxing. Throughout the season, Jong-won himself reveals snippets of his life’s journey — from his successful television career to his joyful home life.

If season 2 gets developed, it will likely star another diverse range of celebrities. Perhaps because the first season features a number of actors, the second season may branch out to other fields and professions. Moreover, delicacies, food traditions, alcoholic beverages, and restaurants previously unexplored may be focused on. Considering the impact Korean culture has made on the world, especially through K-pop and K-drama, it is possible that more internationally-known faces may be brought on for the second season of ‘Paik’s Spirit.’

