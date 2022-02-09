Pam and Tommy Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The two storylines of ‘Pam & Tommy’ finally collide in the tumultuous episode 4, which sees the titular couple finally realize that their private recording has been stolen. Pamela is completely shattered at the prospect of people getting their hands on the tape, and Tommy promises to ensure its safe return, hiring a private detective to track it down. However, they soon realize to their horror that retrieving the tape is no longer an option as people all over the country have been ordering it through a website on the internet.

Meanwhile, Rand comes to the unpleasant realization that since he stole the tape, he cannot stop others from also selling copies of it. The angry carpenter is then almost beaten up by a group of bikers hired by Tommy to help get the tape back. In the panic, Rand informs Uncle Miltie of the new developments, and the latter promptly packs up and leaves town. Meanwhile, Pamela and Tommy find out that their unborn child has passed away, straining their relationship further. Things are hanging on a precarious balance at the moment. Can’t wait to see what happens next? Here’s everything we know about ‘Pam & Tommy’ episode 5.

Pam & Tommy Episode 5 Release Date

‘Pam & Tommy’ episode 5 is scheduled to premiere on February 16, 2022, at 12 am ET on Hulu. All-new episodes are out every Wednesday, with the season finale scheduled for March 9, 2022. In all, ‘Pam & Tommy’ season 1 contains 8 approximately hour-long episodes.

Where to Stream Pam & Tommy Episode 5 Online?

‘Pam & Tommy’ episode 5 will be available to stream on Hulu in the United States. Internationally, including in the UK and Canada, episode 5 will drop on Disney+. All previously released episodes of the biographical miniseries can also be streamed on both platforms. The show is also available on Star+ in select Latin American countries.

Pam & Tommy Episode 5 Spoilers

Episode 5 is titled ‘Uncle Jim and Aunt Susie in Duluth’ and will likely see the situation worsen for the titular couple as well as for Rand. Since there is almost nothing they can do to stop the tape from spreading, Pamela and Tommy are likely to continue being tormented. Thus, things will continue to deteriorate between them. We will also see Pamela in the aftermath of losing her first unborn child, which will probably cause significant changes in her character.

Episode 4 also opens up a few interesting situations that are almost certain to continue into the upcoming episodes. Uncle Miltie, who packs up and leaves for Amsterdam, will likely keep having a good time using money borrowed from the mobster named Butchie. Meanwhile, Rand is left behind to “hold down the fort,” and the clueless man, who is also quite afraid, could end up taking some drastic measures. Finally, we also expect to see more of the enigmatic Seth Warshavsky, introduced in episode 4, in the upcoming episode 5.

