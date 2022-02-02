Pam & Tommy Episode 4 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Pam & Tommy’ is a biographical drama that follows the remarkable story of the titular celebrity couple and their infamous sex tape. The first three episodes of the miniseries introduce us to a disgruntled carpenter named Rand (Seth Rogen), who inadvertently steals the tape in question and decides to profit from its distribution, leading to all manner of chaos. Episode 3, titled ‘Jane Fonda,’ sees Rand come upon the novel idea of using the internet to sell the tape anonymously. Despite every production house rejecting the tape because it doesn’t come with an official release, he recklessly begins making copies of the tape and mailing them to paying customers.

As demand for the tape skyrockets, Rand thinks of scaling up even as his partner, Uncle Miltie, moves from country to country, laundering their proceeds. The carpenter even takes his old acquaintance Erica out to dinner, expecting the windfall to continue. Meanwhile, the titular couple spends their days madly in love even as Pamela tries to focus on her acting career. Episode 3 closes with her ecstatically informing Tommy that she’s pregnant while Rand visits a larger recording facility in another part of town. It’s all about to come crashing down soon enough. Can’t wait to know what’s next? Here’s everything we know about ‘Pam & Tommy’ episode 4.

Pam & Tommy Episode 4 Release Date

‘Pam & Tommy’ episode 4 is scheduled to premiere on February 9, 2022, at 12 am ET on Hulu. All-new episodes are out every Wednesday, with the season finale scheduled for March 9, 2022. In all, ‘Pam & Tommy’ season 1 contains 8 approximately hour-long episodes.

Where to Stream Pam & Tommy Episode 4 Online?

‘Pam & Tommy’ episode 4 will be available to stream on Hulu in the United States. Internationally, including in the UK and Canada, episode 4 will drop on Disney+. All previously released episodes of the biographical miniseries can also be streamed on both platforms. The show is also available on Star+ in select Latin American countries.

Pam & Tommy Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 4 is titled ‘The Master Beta,’ which likely refers to the stolen videotape Rand is selling copies of. The upcoming episode promises to be a pivotal one, with the titular couple likely finding out about their intimate recording made public. Since episode 3 closes with Pamela announcing her pregnancy, the following episode will likely see her prepare for her first child, even as tragedy brews. If Tommy and Pamela find out about the tape in the upcoming episode, it will likely have powerful ramifications on their marriage, which will be all the more complicated by the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, if its title is any indication, episode 4 will see Rand continue to make copies of the “master tape” to meet increasing demand. With the wall of VCRs he now has access to, he can drastically raise the production process and mail out many more copies of the intimate video. This also makes it very likely that the celebrity couple featured in the recording finally find out about the theft, and the two storylines of the show finally collide.

Although Rand doesn’t seem to realize it, he is committing a significant crime by selling the tapes, to say nothing of the original theft. Thus, it is only a matter of time before the seriousness of the matter becomes clear to him, which could lead the carpenter to take drastic action (as he did with the “compensatory” robbery).

Lastly, there seems to be something brewing between Erica and Rand, even though the former lives happily with her girlfriend. After taking her out for a fancy dinner, Rand can barely stop himself from revealing his get-rich-quick scheme. Considering Erica is also in the adult video business and has a soft corner for our bumbling vengeful carpenter, she might just help out with the illegal tape-selling enterprise. It seems like Rand could spill the beans to Erica in the upcoming episode 4, which will lead to some interesting repercussions and likely boost the illegitimate online tape sales even more.

