Pam & Tommy Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Pam & Tommy’ follows the tumultuous tale of the titular couple’s whirlwind romance and their leaked private tape that plays havoc on their lives. The partly comedic biographical drama series lays out the events surrounding the tape in all their chaotic glory — from the disgruntled carpenter who initially steals it from the celebrity couple’s home to the internet entrepreneur who begins streaming it online.

Critics have described creator Robert Siegel’s show as an entertaining look at a pivotal intersection of the early internet, celebrity culture, and the adult entertainment industry. Despite some pushback against the show for not receiving the blessing of the titular celebrities it dramatizes, the narrative is an engaging, nostalgic 1990s romp. If you’re wondering whether there’s more to come, we’re here to tell you everything we know about ‘Pam & Tommy’ season 2.

Pam & Tommy Season 2 Release Date

‘Pam & Tommy’ season 1 released on February 2, 2022, on Hulu. The first three episodes dropped simultaneously on the premiere date, with subsequent episodes out every week. The season 1 finale premiered on March 9, 2022.

As far as a follow-up season is concerned, fans of the show might want to be content with re-watching the original season. ‘Pam & Tommy’ is billed as a miniseries, making a potential season 2 highly unlikely. The narrative is also essentially tied up in the season 1 finale, despite the melancholic, emotionally turbulent ending. The main storylines of the series — which cover the whirlwind romance between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, and their stolen tape, are essentially resolved. The couple gets a divorce and, by signing away the rights of the tape, essentially lose all control over their once-private recording.

Of course, a lot more happens in the titular couple’s lives, and the story of Rand, the carpenter, is also far from over. However, the postscripts at the end of season 1 give us a taste of what happened in the years following the time period depicted in the series, essentially confirming that a follow-up season shouldn’t be expected.

Finally, the show’s narrative takes inspiration from a 2014 Rolling Stone article which ends at around the same point where the show does. Creator and showrunner Rob Siegel exclaimed in an interview how the article was perfect for a limited series and that he was surprised it hadn’t been picked up earlier for a screen adaptation. Though some details of the story have also seemingly been picked up from Tommy Lee and Anthony Bozza’s book ‘Tommyland,’ the narrative essential follows the Rolling Stone article and ends accordingly.

Thus, with the season finale (episode 8), ‘Pam & Tommy’ essentially ends, having given audiences a slice of the tumultuous events in the 1990s. For all intents and purposes, it is highly unlikely that ‘Pam & Tommy’ season 2 will ever be made.

Read More: Where Was Pam and Tommy Filmed?