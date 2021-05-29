Amazon Prime’s young adult crime drama ‘Panic’ follows the strange and deadly traditional game of the sleepy little town of Carp, Texas. Engaged in by students of the high school graduating class, the game gives one winner each year the chance to change their life. However, the price to pay is high as well, and only those willing to risk everything choose to enter.

The show, like the novel it is based on (by author Lauren Oliver), has been appreciated for its taught storyline and unpredictable twists. Despite season 1 ending on a relatively calm note, the inevitable cliffhanger in the season’s closing seconds has got us all curious about the fate of the sinister game and its participants. So here’s everything we know about ‘Panic‘ season 2.

Panic Season 2 Release Date

‘Panic’ season 1 premiered on May 28, 2021, on Amazon Prime. All 10 episodes of the binge-able high school drama, each approximately 45 minutes long, were released simultaneously. As far as season 2 is concerned, there have been no official announcements as to it being greenlit. However, as the show has still not been canceled, there is a good chance that fans will get the second season that they’re hoping for. ‘Panic’ is part of Amazon Prime’s young adult programming and was one of three pilots in the genre ordered by the streaming service in 2018. ‘The Wilds,’ one of the other young adult shows, has already been renewed for a second season.

At this point, this show’s future depends on its audience reaction and viewership numbers. Good feedback will result in season 2 being greenlit. Lauren Oliver already has some ideas about the direction she wants to take with the story going forward, and so another season is definitely on her mind as well. If it does get greenlit for production, we can expect to see ‘Panic’ season 2 sometime around mid to late 2022.

Panic Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The story of ‘Panic’ is spearheaded by three friends— Heather (Olivia Welch), Natalie ( Jessica Sula), and Bishop (Camron Jones). Heather shares a complicated dynamic with the class bully Ray Hall (Ray Nicholson), while Natalie teams up with the mysterious newcomer Dodge Mason (Mike Faist). The savage villain lurking in plain sight is the town’s sheriff James Cortez (Enrique Murciano), whose clueless deputies, John (Todd Williams) and Christine (Lee Eddy), remain oblivious of the criminal under their nose.

Other contestants of Panic include Drew (Cosme Flores), Shawna (Tatiana Roberts), and Tyler (Jordan Elsass). The game is hosted by Diggins (David W. Thompson), who remains the players’ gateway to the judges that control the game. Other characters include Heather’s younger sister Lily (Kariana Karhu), James’ wife Melanie (Moira Kelly), Jose (Om Patel), Sarah (Maya Hendricks), Sam (Erin Ryan), Anne (Bonnie Bedelia), Troy (Stephen Dinh), and Hunt (Nasir Villanueva).

Considering Panic is played only once every year by that year’s graduating class, it is unclear how many of the game’s participants from season 1 will reappear in the potential season 2. Additionally, with the death of his character James, Enrique Murciano will very likely not be returning to reprise his role. We can, however, expect to see the cast of lead characters Heather, Natalie, Bishop, and Ray returning to the show if season 2 gets renewed.

Panic Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

‘Panic’ season 1 concludes with the final challenge ending in truly spectacular fashion. With both the finalists, Ray and Dodge, missing at the penultimate event of the tradition, the stage is set for a showdown between Heather and James instead. Though James is killed, Heather gets her money, and Natalie decides to head to LA; the mood is swiftly made ominous again when Heather sees a scarecrow with eerily familiar lettering painted on it. Therefore, season 1 closes with the game still continuing in some form.

In the potential season 2, we will likely see Heather, as the winner of Panic, enter into even higher levels of the game, where she will cross paths with the shadowy figures that control it. The show’s writer Lauren Oliver has also said that she would like to introduce a new class of students into the brutal game of Panic whilst retaining some of the old characters to explore where they are a few years on from participating in the town’s dangerous tradition.

