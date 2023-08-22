Paramount+ Orders The Stag, Starts Filming in the UK and Spain in September

Paramount+ has ordered a series titled ‘The Stag’ from London-based Eleven Film and Rocliffe Limited. The filming of the series is set to begin in the United Kingdom and Spain in October. The streaming platform hasn’t yet announced the plot details and cast of the show. Since the series is a British production, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are not expected to affect the same.

The United Kingdom is one of the busiest entertainment production hubs in the world. In addition to major British productions, the region hosts renowned Hollywood projects for filming as well. ‘Barbie,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘Secret Invasion,’ ‘Heart of Stone,’ ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,’ etc. are some of the recently released projects filmed in the region.

As far as the shooting of globally renowned projects is concerned, Spain is an integral filming location as well. The country has hosted several projects such as ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘The Witcher,’ Paramount+’s action series ‘Lioness,’ Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City,’ Apple TV+’s science-fiction series ‘Foundation,’ John Krasinski-starrer ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,’ Netflix’s historical series ‘The Crown,’ etc. for filming over the years.

The series is directed by David Kerr, who is best known for directing Rowan Atkinson-starrer ‘Johnny English Strikes Again.’ He also directed Atkinson’s Netflix series ‘Man vs. Bee’ and nine episodes of BBC’s black comedy series ‘Inside No. 9.’ Kerr’s other credits include ‘Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse,’ ‘No Offence,’ ‘Fresh Meat,’ ‘Whites,’ ‘Massive,’ ‘That Mitchell and Webb Look,’ ‘As If,’ ‘Doctors,’ etc.

The series is written by Daniel Cullen and D.C. Jackson. Cullen is known for writing an episode of Apple TV+’s black comedy series ‘Bad Sisters,’ FX’s dark comedy series ‘Breeders,’ ‘Smother,’ and BBC’s drama series ‘6Degrees’ and seven episodes of Sky One’s medical series ‘Temple.’ Cullen also serves as an executive producer of the series. Jackson, on the other hand, is known for writing an episode of ‘Dead Pixels,’ ‘Loaded,’ Stan Lee’s superhero series ‘Lucky Man,’ ‘Fresh Meat,’ etc.

Along with Cullen, the show is executive produced/produced by Joel Wilson and Jamie Campbell of Eleven Film, whose credits include Netflix’s teen series ‘Sex Education,’ Hulu’s drama series ‘Gap Year,’ and BBC’s historical series ‘Ten Pound Poms,’ and Farah Abushwesha of Rocliffe Limited, whose credits include BBC’s mystery series ‘The ABC Murders,’ Netflix’s romantic film ‘Irreplaceable You,’ and ITV’s drama series ‘No Return.’

