Paranormal Activity 8: Will There be a Next of Kin Sequel?

With William Eubank at the director’s seat, ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ is a dark and intense found footage horror film and a reboot of the original horror franchise of the same name. Written by series co-creator Christopher Landon, the movie’s story follows Margot, Chris, and Dale, as they visit Margot’s picturesque Amish family home to film a documentary. The proposed documentary follows Margot in the quest of finding the truth behind her mother’s mysterious disappearance.

But Margot realizes something sinister is going on under the veil of hospitality and happy faces. The movie has all the usual ingredients of spook – a protagonist ignorant of her past, a lighthearted beginning, ritualistic sacrifices, a cult, red lights, and subtle jump scares – to keep the genre fans engaged. However, following the damning finale of the movie, you may wonder whether a sequel is underway. In that case, let us spill all the beans.

Paranormal Activity 8 Release Date

‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ premiered on October 29, 2021, on Paramount+. The movie was initially slated for a theatrical release, but following adversities posited by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Paramount finally decided to release the film exclusively on their streaming platform. Let us now divulge everything we know about a possible sequel.

This is the seventh film in the popular horror franchise that began with Oren Peli’s 2007 venture, ‘Paranormal Activity.’ Peli originally conceived it to be a standalone movie, but the director took his chances following its immense popularity. The haunts and toils paid off, and the film series became a profitable franchise. According to producer Jason Blum, the series would have ended with the sixth film, ‘Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension,’ which premiered in 2015. However, writer Christopher Landon thought the series had ample scope to move ahead, and after the sixth film, he penned the screenplay for this movie.

The movie upends many of the conventions set by its canonical predecessors – there is no night vision camera, no Toby, and for a change, the palette is marked with a breadth of vision. However, the series may progress the story of ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ in a future sequel. It may also connect the account of this film with the original timeline. While the possibility of a sequel does not depend solely on audience reactions, producers are always keen to see whether a movie is received well by the audience before investing in a follow-up.

However, the found-footage trope does not need much money to recreate, and all of the movies in this franchise thus fall into the low-budget category. But its meager production cost rarely compromises with the scare, and the audiences have shown much love to the horror franchise. While this movie did not get a theatrical release, the earlier franchise forays cumulatively collected $890 million at global box offices. The number remains in the series’ favor, and as horror is a genre known for its sequels and spin-offs, we may indeed expect a few more future installations to round up the series.

Although the director himself did not say anything about a forthcoming sequel, another director may sign up to move the story forward. In the blazing finale of ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin,’ a possessed Samuel ventures out into the woods, looking for the runaway protagonists. The cliffhanger is enough to make the viewers wonder about the future progression of the story. However, the sequel may deviate and go back to the original storyline, especially since Oren Peli is coming back to pen the script for the sequel.

Yes, ‘Paranormal Activity 8’ is set in stone. Wincent Sommers is slated to direct the movie in his second feature following ‘Slender Man: Origins.’ Titled ‘Paranormal Activity: The Other Side,’ the film is currently in production. If the filming concludes according to plan, we may expect the ‘Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin’ sequel to premiere sometime in October 2022.

