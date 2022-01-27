Paris in Love Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Paris in Love’ is a Peacock original reality show that focuses on a very personal aspect of socialite Paris Hilton’s life – her relationship with Carter Reum in the days leading up to their wedding. The series documents how the two fell in love and all that Paris does to emotionally and mentally prepare herself for the next phase in her life.

While several viewers remained unimpressed by what the series delivered, many praised how Paris Hilton let her true self shine. In the show, the fashion icon and businesswoman let her guard down and discussed some sensitive issues that she has experienced in the past. Despite some fans pointing out that bits of the show felt scripted, there are many who were happy to watch Paris on an exciting new journey. So, can we expect more from Paris and Carter? The series first premiered in November 2021, and now, let us explore the possibility of a second season.

Paris in Love Season 2 Release Date

‘Paris in Love’ season 1 released on November 11, 2021, on Peacock, with the season ending on January 27, 2022. The inaugural iteration of the show comprises 13 episodes with a running time of 31-50 minutes each.

As far as the second installment is concerned, here is what we know. The show’s premise has been described as Paris’ journey to the altar. Given that the socialite and her venture capitalist partner Carter Reum got married in November 2021, one would think that there is no need for a second round. But if the show receives a response strong enough to warrant a season 2 order, there is a lot that it could capture in Paris’ happening love life.

On various occasions, Paris has spoken about wanting to be a mother. In July 2021, she admitted that the responsibility of being a parent requires many changes to one’s life. She said, “I always love being a boss babe. I love working hard. I’m running a huge empire so I’m always focused on my business…But one day when I become a mother, I’m not going to be traveling the way that I used to.”

Although Paris is well aware that having kids can totally change a person’s life, it is an experience she cannot wait to have. So, if the show returns, it could offer an interesting insight into Paris and Carter’s marriage and what is on the horizon for the couple.

Taking into account that not much time is required between filming and airing an episode, it is safe to say that the production process for the show is not very lengthy. Therefore, if the series is given the go-ahead for round 2 by mid-2022, we can expect ‘Paris in Love’ season 2 to release sometime in Q4, 2022. But of course, Paris and Carter must be open to the idea of televising parts of their marital life.

Paris in Love Season 2 Cast

Provided the series returns with a new edition, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum will continue to be the center of attention. Like Paris, Carter comes from a wealthy family. His father, Bob Reum, is the former chairman, president, and CEO of Chicago-based Amsted Industries. Carter is known to be as hard-working and ambitious as Paris, which makes them a perfect match according to many people.

Moreover, family members of Paris and Carter made an appearance in the show’s debut outing. For instance, Paris’ sister Nicky and mother Kathy Hilton were a significant presence in season 1. Some notable guest cast members included Kyle Richards of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ fame (who is Paris’ aunt) as well as family friend Kris Jenner. So, if there is a season 2, many other celebrities who are close to the couple could feature in the series.

