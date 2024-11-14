Patience Renewed For Season 2 at PBS

Patience Evans’ display of her extraordinary intelligence will not cease anytime soon! The Cinemaholic can confirm that PBS has renewed the crime drama series ‘Patience’ for its second season. The sophomore installment will be shot in Belgium and York, England. Ella Maisy Purvis and Laura Fraser lead the cast, which also includes Mark Benton, Tom Lewis, and Liza Sadovy. Matt Baker, Stephen Brady, Sarah Freethy, and Daniella DeVinter continue to serve as the writers, with Maarten Moerkerke slated to return to helm the season 2 episodes.

Based on the French series ‘Astrid et Raphaëlle,’ the plot follows Patience Evans (Purvis), a young woman with autism and profound intelligence who works in a clerical role in the basement of the City of York police station, filing investigation records. She is a self-taught criminologist who can spot clues others do not see. Her encounter with Detective Inspector Bea Metcalf (Fraser) makes the latter realize her potential. The officer then recruits Patience to help her solve complex murders in the historic city of York.

Purvis is primarily known for portraying Elinor Fraser/Bonnie Bridges in CBBC/BYUtv’s children’s television series ‘A Kind of Spark.’ Based on the eponymous novel by Elle McNicoll, its narrative follows an 11-year-old girl with autism (Lola Blue) who wants a memorial for the numerous women wrongfully convicted of witchcraft and executed in her Scottish hometown. The actress’ other television credits include Josephine Paige in the ITV medical drama ‘Malpractice,’ which centers on a pharmaceutical conspiracy, and a small role in the Netflix coming-of-age series ‘Heartstopper,’ which explores the unlikely friendship of two high school students named Charlie Spring and Nick Nelson.

Fraser played Lydia Rodarte-Quayle in the crime drama series ‘Breaking Bad‘ and its spin-off series ‘Better Call Saul.’ Her other notable television credits include Sally Hart in ‘Crime,’ Professor Sarah Gordon in ‘Traces,’ Juliet in ‘One of Us,’ Eve Stone in ‘The Missing,’ and Cat MacKenzie in ‘Lip Service.’ In terms of films, she appeared in the Tom Cruise-starrer ‘Vanilla Sky’ and Brian Helgeland’s ‘A Knight’s Tale,’ starring Heath Ledger. Her recent projects include Brian Welsh’s film ‘Beats’ and Carl Strathie’s sci-fi movie ‘Dark Encounter.’

Maarten Moerkerke is a prominent name in television, having helmed episodes of many popular shows, including the crime drama ‘Coppers,’ the thriller drama ‘13 Commandments,’ the historical drama ‘Thieves of the Wood,’ and the Belgian drama ‘Professor T.’ His sole feature directorial work is the comedy film ‘Verborgen Verlangen.’

