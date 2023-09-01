Paul “Jenks” Jenkins: Where is the Wheelchair Rugby Coach Now?

The stories of armed forces veterans told in Netflix’s ‘Heart of Invictus’ easily strike a chord with the viewers. After all, the resilience shown by these athletes is nothing short of commendable. However, an equally important role is played by those acting as a support system to these heroes. Consider Paul “Jenks” Jenkins, who is seen in the documentary series as a coach, though he himself was once a part of his country’s force. Naturally, people are curious about where Paul is these days, and we are here to explore the same!

Who is Paul “Jenks” Jenkins?

Paul ‘Jenks’ Jenkins joined the Welsh Guards in his youth and was a part of it for six years in the 1970s. Within a year of leaving the service, he was involved in a motorcycle accident that injured his neck, leading him to become a permanent wheelchair user. Following the tragedy, the veteran went to a trial session of Wheelchair Rugby and found his calling. “In my first year, I was lucky enough to get selected for the Great Britain team, and it’s just bloomed from there,” he shared with Help for Heroes.

During his time as a player for the United Kingdom, Paul represented his country in the Paralympics and European Championships. Following his career as an athlete, he decided to take up the role of an educator and started working alongside other veterans with the help of organizations like Help for Heroes. “They’re signposting people to me like there’s no tomorrow! Which is great because you see them when they come first as a bit down in the dumps,” he explained. “The more they come, the more they learn, the better they like the sport. And that’s what it’s all about, it’s about them getting out to do something rather than sitting around depressed and fed up with life.”

By 2019, Paul had become the Head Coach of the Ospreys Wheelchair Rugby and the Help for Heroes Warrior Games team. In 2014, he also became the Head Coach of the British Invictus team. In the Netflix show, he shared how he felt that sports helped veterans assimilate to life and regain purpose. Paul also indicated that he felt like his work helped him give back to the institution he had served for so many years.

However, weeks before the start of the Invictus Games in Hague, Netherlands, Paul had a major heart attack while he was home and collapsed. He had been found by his wife, Jayne Jenkins, who gave him CPR for 26 minutes. As it turns out, Paul had been medically dead for about 27 minutes, and his wife’s actions brought him back to life. He then had to spend time in Intensive Care while his team tried to prepare for the event without his direct guidance.

Where is Paul “Jenks” Jenkins Now?

We are happy to share that Paul “Jenks” Jenkins has recovered well and continues to live life with the same determination and passion as before. While he did have to take a step back from his role as the Head Coach for the Hague event, his team did win the silver medal at the Invictus Games, with Thomas “Tom” Folwell even taking an additional medal home to give to Paul.

As of writing, Paul is based in Bettws, Bridgend, a village in Wales, England, and lives with his wife Jayne Jenkins, who serves as the Team Technician for the UK Wheelchair Rugby team. It is easy to see that Paul holds his family close to heart, with pictures of his grandchildren decorating his home. We wish him the very best and hope that he never loses the spirit and determination that has earned him so much respect from all those who have come to know him.

