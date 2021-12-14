Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date, Cast, and Plot Details

Steven Knight’s popular period drama series ‘Peaky Blinders’ is loosely based on the real-life eponymous gang, who thrived for some time in Birmingham in the late 1800s and the early 1900s. The crime drama series narrates the various events that take place in the lives of the members of the titular gang, especially Thomas ‘Tommy’ Shelby, a WW1 veteran and leader of the gang. The series originally premiered on September 12, 2013, on BBC Two and then moved to BBC One after airing four rounds. The series is available for global audiences on Netflix, where it first began streaming on September 30, 2014.

Right from the beginning, the series garnered much praise and fame, thanks to the powerful performances by the actors, the tightly knit script, and the spectacular visual treatment. With several BAFTA awards, the crime show has continued for five seasons in total, and we are all holding onto our seats for season 6. So, here we are to answer all your questions about the upcoming season.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date

‘Peaky Blinders’ season 5 released on October 4, 2019, on Netflix. Ahead of its international premiere, the fifth installment aired in the UK from August 25, 2019, to September 22, 2019, on BBC One. The fifth season comprises six episodes that run for 55-65 minutes each.

To the delight of ‘Peaky Blinders’ fans, we are here to share all details about season 6. The sixth installment was confirmed in May 2018. Despite the early renewal, there were several delays in production due to the COVID situation. However, in May 2021, the director of seasons 5 and 6, Anthony Byrne, announced that the filming of the upcoming season had been wrapped up.

Sadly, in January 2021, it was confirmed by series creator Steven Knight that the sixth season will be the show’s final run. However, he stated that “the story will continue in another form.” Later, he confirmed that the storyline will continue as a film, as was always his plan. This has caused the anticipation around the sixth season to grow, with fans eagerly waiting for its release as early as possible.

However, no official date of release has been confirmed yet, although it has been disclosed that fans in the UK may get to view the new season in the early parts of 2022. With that said, we expect ‘Peaky Blinders’ season 6 to release sometime in Q2 2022 on Netflix.

Peaky Blinders Cast: Who is in it?

The fifth season left fans questioning if Cillian Murphy will be a part of the new season. However, it has been confirmed that the actor will reprise his role as Thomas “Tommy” Shelby. Moreover, Tom Hardy‘s Alfie Solomon will also return. Beloved actor Helen McCrory (Elizabeth ‘Polly’ Shelby) passed away in April 2021. However, it remains unknown if McCrory managed to film any sequences for season 6 or not. Also, Charlie Murphy (Jessie Eden) will not be seen in the new season.

Returning cast members in season 6 include Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby Jr.), Anya Taylor-Joy (Gina Gray), Natasha O’Keeffe (Lizzie Shelby), Sophie Rundle (Ada Shelby), Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby), Ned Dennehy (Charlie Strong), Sam Claflin (Sir Oswald Mosley), and Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs). There are several new additions to the cast, such as Rebecca Keatley, Amber Anderson, Conrad Khan, Stephen Graham, and James Frecheville, all of whose roles have not been disclosed yet.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 5, Tommy becomes a Member of Parliament, belonging to the Labour Party. Soon he finds himself at loggerheads with Sir Oswald Mosley, who wants to usher in Fascism in Britain. This season also throws light on the economic context. In the United States, Michael Gray Finn Cole has exhausted all his financial investments in pursuit of drugs and alcohol. The fifth season also makes a reference to the 1929 Stock Market Crash, in which the Shelbys incur a great financial loss, all thanks to Finn.

Season 5 continues to highlight various schemes ployed by Tommy and his family to regain their earlier financial status. In the season finale, Tommy even tries to assassinate Sir Oswald, but the plan eventually fails. The season ends with a cliffhanger as Tommy is seen standing in a field, holding a gun to his head.

In April 2019, Knight spoke about Tommy Shelby’s fate in the series. He stated that Tommy will eventually find redemption as “he will become good.” Director Byrne confirmed that the sixth season will start from where the fifth edition ends and that the resolution to Shelby’s problem will also be made right at the beginning of the first episode of the new season. But all in all, we can expect a lot of action with guns to give the storyline a stunning end, which is exactly what fans all over the world are waiting for.

