Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

Created by acclaimed British filmmaker and screenwriter Steven Knight, ‘Peaky Blinders’ is a gritty and menacing series that mingles period piece and crime drama genre elements to create its brooding ambiance. Set in Birmingham in the aftermath of the Great War, the series follows the crimes and exploits of the Shelby family. On its premiere in September 2013, the BBC original crime drama was showered with awards and accolades and broke several charts.

Fans loved the realistic period atmosphere woven by the creator and directors, and critics especially praised the stellar performance of Cillian Murphy in the lead role. After the criminal cliffhanger finale of the fifth season, you must be waiting for the follow-up season with bated breath. By the orders of the peaky blinders, let us divulge what we already know about the upcoming season 6.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 Release Date

‘Peaky Blinders’ season 5 premiered on August 25, 2019, on BBC One, with the season finale being aired on September 22, 2019. The fifth season packs six episodes, with runtimes ranging between 55 and 65 minutes per episode.

Let us now probe into the development details of the upcoming sixth season. On May 5, 2018, series creator Steven Knight intimated that season 6 would be happening. Production for the season was scheduled to commence in March 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming finally commenced on January 2021 and was wrapped up by May 28 of the same year, according to an Instagram post by series director Anthony Byrne.

On January 18, 2021, the original network announced that the season would be the show’s final. Still, the creator previously expressed his interest in a feature-length spin-off, and we are hopeful for the franchise’s future. The director also spilled that the season will take around six months to complete the editing and post-production chores. If we are to believe his predictions, ‘Peaky Blinders’ season 6 will premiere sometime in early 2022.

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Who is in it?

Due to the sprawling nature of the show, it depends on a ginormous core cast ensemble while recruiting well-known stars from season to season. Among the central cast members, we shall see Cillian Murphy (Thomas “Tommy” Shelby), Paul Anderson (Arthur Shelby Jr.), Sophie Rundle (Ada Thorne), Ned Dennehy (Charlie Strong), and Benjamin Zephaniah (Jeremiah “Jimmy” Jesus).

Other stars featured in the show are Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby), Neil Maskell (Winston Churchill), Natasha O’Keeffe (Lizzie Shelby), Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs), Finn Cole (Michael Gray), Anya Taylor-Joy (Gina Gray), Sam Claflin (Sir Oswald Mosley), and Kate Phillips (Linda Shelby), all of whom will reprise their respective roles. On April 16, 2021, the passing away of lead star Helen McCrory after a battle with cancer has marred some enthusiasm for the fans, and it is not clear whether we shall see her posthumously in the role of Elizabeth “Polly” Gray. However, the season will hopefully bring some freshly casted members and some old-timers for a worthwhile finale of the epic tale.

Peaky Blinders Season 6: What is it about?

The fifth season ends with a bang of a cliffhanger. At the beginning of the season finale, Tommy is summoned by Winston Churchill at the House of Commons. Churchill asks Tommy whether he is associated with the fascist party, which Tommy firmly denies. In the family get-together, Michael and Gina propose reorganizing the company, but Tommy hears none. After an attempted mutiny, Michael is driven out of the family. On the other hand, Aunt Polly leaves the company. Mickey, the bartender, gave the family some trouble, and in a face-off, Tommy and Arthur execute him in cold blood.

Tommy visits Alfie Solomons (Ben Hardy) intending to sabotage Mosley’s rally. Finn accidentally divulges the plan to Billy Grade, the fixing racket owner, who betrays the Shelby family by relaying the news on a phone call. Tommy can save Jessie, but the assassination plan turns on its head. Both Barney and Aberama Gold are killed off before they can take action. The rally resumes without interruption, and Tommy breaks down in the final moments. In the delusion, Grace’s apparition suggests Tommy should listen to the voices on his head. Tommy’s discontents culminate in a final scream while we see him pointing the gun at his head, just short of pulling the trigger.

The sixth installment will answer some of the burning questions that keep the audiences hooked in the wake of the fifth season’s finale. One of the most glaring questions is regarding the final fate of Tommy – does he or does he not pull the trigger? Going by the fact that Cillian Murphy has confirmed to appear in the sixth season, we hope Tommy gets better. Like every season, this season of the series will also begin with a characteristic time jump. Presumably, the creator will leave no stone unturned in the concluding season of the epic saga. The tensions will only rise, with the threat of the Second World War looming on the horizon.

The rumors of the coming war will overshadow the whole season, as it will pick up the story from 1934. The Shelby’s, in all likelihood, will get tangled in a war of their own. There will presumably be more parallels with history, as the thirties were a turbulent time for England. Looking at history, we find the British Union of Fascists trying to gain political ground during this time. In 1936, they marched through the East End of London to intimidate the Jewish community but were beaten up by communists and anti-fascists. If the show chronicles the event, the Shelby gang will probably be in the center of the violence. The story will turn tragic, stakes will be higher, and Gina and Oswald Mosley will play prominent roles.

Read More: Shows Like Peaky Blinders