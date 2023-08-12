Pending Train Season 2: Renewal Possibilities Explored

Revolving around a group of lost passengers and their survival, ‘Pending Train’ is a Japanese sci-fi drama show directed by Kenta Tanaka. On a regular morning, a train car full of unrelated strangers experiences a hiccup in space-time and ends up warping decades into the future to a post-apocalyptic Earth. Stuck in an unknown world, the Tsukuba Express car-five passengers face an uncertain predicament with little to no means of survival. From the chaos, three strangers, begrudging mystery man Naoya Kayashima, heroic firefighter Yuto Shirahama, and persistent gym teacher Sae Hatano form an unlikely bond and help the others return to their old lives.

The show charts a compelling found family tale, enhanced by its dystopian elements. In doing so, it crafts a captivating world with likable characters that the audience can’t help but root for. As such, viewers must be curious to know if there’s a chance for a continuation of these characters’ stories. If so, here is everything you need to know about the possibility of a second season for ‘Pending Train.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Will There Be a Pending Train Season 2?

‘Pending Train’ saw its release in Japan on April 21, 2023, with weekly broadcast episodes. On August 11, 2023, the show was released on Netflix. The series consists of 10 episodes and has a runtime of 45/44 minutes per episode, with the exception of the pilot, which is 58 minutes long. As a television show, the story received middling ratings however started to gain more significant traction upon its release on Netflix’s global platform.

While Netflix or other production companies involved haven’t incited any conversation regarding the show’s renewal, it’s still early to write off a potential second season. So far, ‘Pending Train’ has received agreeable reviews. Although the show’s melodramatic elements shift focus from its thrilling time-traveling dystopian theme at times, most people seem to agree that the series provides an entertaining tale.

As such, should the show find adequate viewership on Netflix, people are bound to clamor for more seasons. Due the same, the production companies will be able to come to a favorable decision about the show’s continuation. Though the story’s conclusion of an ambiguous open ending is fitting as an ultimate end, it also proposes an easy setup for a second season.

Near the show’s end, central characters Yuto and Naoya face an uncertain future miles away from their friends, with the latter aboard a train on their way to a safe bunker. Even though we see both characters choosing a brighter future for themselves, there is no conclusive ending for either. Despite the same serving as an interesting artistic choice that complements the overall show, a second season could explore where this decision takes our heroes.

Similarly, another season can discuss the fate of the rest of the characters and Earth at large more extensively and pave the way for another survival story. Throughout its narrative, the show follows a handful of people on their journey as they’re pulled from their mundane lives into an impossible situation. Through adverse conditions and dynamics, the group comes out on the other side as changed individuals with a different worldview on life.

This development that characters like Takehiro, Rena, Kazuma, and others go through can be shown in action, which can highlight the overall significance of the first season. Therefore, the show will only benefit from another season in terms of the narrative and theme.

Since no official announcements have been made, viewers are encouraged to wait a while for Netflix or Tokyo Broadcasting System’s final verdict. Nevertheless, on the occasion that the show does get renewed, fans can accept a second season to drop sometime around late 2024.

