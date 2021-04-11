Created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, ‘Pennyworth’ is a riveting crime drama series that follows the adventures of a young Alfred Pennyworth, the former British SAS soldier who would go on to work for Thomas and Martha Wayne and later their son Bruce. The show explores the early lives of these iconic DC Comics characters, years before the Caped Crusader was even born. The engaging spy-thriller show has mostly met with approval from critics and audiences, even though it does not add much to the Batman legend. With the first two seasons a success on Epix, it’s no wonder that fans are curious about whether or not a third season of ‘Pennyworth’ is in the works. Here’s what we know.

Pennyworth Season 3 Release Date

‘Pennyworth’ season 2 released on December 13, 2020, on Epix, with the season wrapping up on April 11, 2021. The second season comprises ten episodes that run for about an hour each. As far as the third season is concerned, there has been no news of renewal or cancellation as of now. The makers of the show, or any cast and crew members, have not spilled the beans on whether or not the next season is underway. We don’t want to spoil the details of the story for you but suffice it to say that the narrative has not been tied up by the end of season 2, which leaves a probable window open for a season 3.

If we look at the show’s development history, season 2 was renewed a month after the first season aired its finale. If that’s a pattern the makers intend to follow, then the fate of the third installment should be announced soon. If ‘Pennyworth’ gets renewed for the next season before the summer is out and filming begins this year, we can expect ‘Pennyworth’ season 3 to land on our screens in the first half of 2022.

Pennyworth Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The main cast of ‘Pennyworth’ is a talented bunch led by Jack Bannon as Alfred Pennyworth, Ben Aldridge as Thomas Wayne, Hainsley Lloyd Bennett as Deon “Bazza” Bashford, Ryan Fletcher as Wallace “Dave Boy” McDougal, Dorothy Atkinson as Alfred’s mother Mary Pennyworth, Ian Puleston-Davies as his father Arthur Pennyworth, and Emma Paetz as Martha Kane. Adding to the show’s intrigue quotient are Paloma Faith as the sadistic Bet Sykes, Jason Flemyng as Lord James Harwood, Ramon Tikaram as Detective Inspector Aziz, Edward Hogg as Colonel John Salt, and Harriet Slater as Sandra Onslow. Most of the cast from seasons 1 and 2 are expected to reprise their respective roles for the third season in case it gets renewed.

Pennyworth Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 2 of ‘Pennyworth,’ England is engulfed in a calamitous civil war, with the neo-fascist Raven Union, commanded by Lord Harwood, threatening to wrest control of the nation. North London endures as one of the last holdouts for the resistance. It’s in the West End Neutral Zone that Alfred is living and operating. Alfred is a cynical optimist, always anticipating the worst but believing that he can handle it. Season 2 sees Alfred Pennyworth run The Delaney, a black-market Soho club, with his SAS comrades, Bazza and Daveboy. Alfred spends the season looking for a way out of England and into America.

If a third season is made, then it is likely to follow Alfred and his team to the United States, where he will continue his association with Thomas Wayne. The next season may also feature Thomas and Martha’s wedding and the birth of Bruce since Martha is pregnant in season 2. It would mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Alfred’s life.

Read More: Where is Pennyworth Filmed?