Perry Mason Season 2 Release Date, New Plot and Cast Details

Based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner, HBO’s period series ‘Perry Mason’ follows the life and investigations of Perry Mason, a private investigator, and lawyer. The show progresses through Mason’s attempts to deal with his turbulent life, affected by war and a broken marriage, as he works on a sensational case in Los Angeles of the 1930s. Created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, the show was originally released in June 2020.

The first season of the show was immensely lauded by both critics and audiences. With 1.7 million viewers across all platforms, the premiere of the show recorded the highest viewership of an HBO show’s debut night in two years. With an enthralling narrative, impeccable production design, and top-notch performances, the show became one of the most anticipated shows of recent times. As fans are eagerly waiting for the updates regarding the sophomore season, let us share everything you need to know about ‘Perry Mason’ season 2!

Perry Mason Season 2 Release Date

‘Perry Mason’ season 1 premiered on June 21, 2020, on HBO, with the season finale aired on August 9, 2020. The first season comprises eight episodes with a runtime of 56–64 minutes each.

As far as the prospects of season 2 are concerned, here’s what we know. On July 22, 2020, HBO announced the renewal of ‘Perry Mason’ for a second season. Conceived as a limited series, the ratings and reception of the show’s initial episodes paved the way for the network to greenlit the show’s second installment. But to the disappointment of the fans, the renewal happened right in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, affecting the immediate prospects of the upcoming season’s production.

Justice never rests. Perry Mason has been renewed for a second season. #PerryMasonHBO pic.twitter.com/FiNQs2QGbh — HBO (@HBO) July 22, 2020

In April 2021, Jack Amiel and Michael Begler replaced series creators Ron Fitzgerald and Rolin Jones as the writers and showrunners of the second season. As of yet, HBO hasn’t announced the filming of the second season. In May 2021, lead actor Matthew Rhys told that the production may start in winter, indicating a long wait for the fans to see the return of the show. Considering the filming and post-production schedules that are yet to complete, we can expect ‘Perry Mason’ season 2 to release sometime in Q1 2023.

Perry Mason Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Matthew Rhys will return as the protagonist Perry Mason, with Juliet Rylance (Della Street) and Chris Chalk (Paul Drake) expected to accompany him. Shea Whigham (Pete Strickland), Stephen Root (Maynard Barnes), Veronica Falcón (Lupe Gibbs), and Jefferson Mays (Virgil Sheets) are expected to return as well. Eric Lange (Gene Holcomb), Justin Kirk (Hamilton Burger), and Diarra Kilpatrick (Clara Drake) are promoted to the main cast for the second installment.

Tatiana Maslany (Sister Alice McKeegan) will not be returning for the second season following her exit due to the conclusion of her character’s story arc. Maslany’s commitment to the Disney+ series, ‘She-Hulk’ may also have played a part in the actress’ exit. John Lithgow will also be not returning as his character, Elias Birchard “E.B.” Jonathan, dies in season 1. Lithgow may appear in flashback scenes. Andrew Howard may not return as Joe Ennis, as his character gets killed in the season 1 finale as well.

Katherine Waterston (‘Inherent Vice’) has joined the main cast as Ginny Ames, the schoolteacher of Mason’s son. Hope Davis has joined as Camilla Nygaard, a health-conscious businesswoman, along with Jon Chaffin, who will be seen as Morris, Clara’s brother, and Paul’s brother-in-law. Fabrizio Guido has joined as Rafael Gallardo, an artist who faces execution over his head, along with Peter Mendoza and Onohoua Rodriguez, who will appear as Rafael’s brother, Mateo Gallardo, and Gallardo Brothers’ aunt, Luisa Gallardo, respectively. Jee Young Han has also joined as Marion Kang, the new hire in Mason’s office.

Perry Mason Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

The first season of the show depicts the premises of Perry Mason as a private investigator and World War I veteran. While Mason is having a tumultuous time with separation from his wife and traumas of wartime, his mentor, E.B. Jonathan, assigns him to investigate the sensational Charlie Dodson case. As season 1 develops, we see Mason brutally unraveling the truths and people associated with the case. In the end, the judge attending the case declares a mistrial, though Mason triumphs morally. Meanwhile, Strickland leaves Mason to join Burger. Mason, with Della and Paul, occupies Jonathan’s office to start his own firm.

The second season of the show will begin months after the Charlie Dodson case, with the Great Depression causing havoc around Mason. Considering the turbulent time of the Depression, Mason and Della will focus on civil cases for the security of their firm, rather than investing themselves in the hefty criminal cases. We will see Paul on his own since the investigator doesn’t have much to offer in civil cases. While the period of stability resumes for Mason, he will encounter an open-and-closed case, which will shake the city of Los Angeles and the mastermind himself.

Read More: Is Perry Mason Based on a True Story?