Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: Is Tota Maina Lovers Point a Real Place?

Where ‘Haseen Dillruba’ almost entirely takes place in the confined neighborhood of Jwalapur, the sequel ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ expands upon the story’s geography. As such, the film finds Rani and Rishu in a town overseeing Agra’s Taj Mahal, where they attempt to escape their past crime and its repercussions. Nevertheless, as Neel’s uncle, police officer Mrityunjay, learns about their hideout, Rani is brought back under the law’s microscope. As a result, a series of bewildering events involving another Dinesh Pandit fanatic, Abhimanyu, brings the tale to a crest in Himachal Pradesh for a final confrontation at the Tota Maina Lovers Point. While the ending that unfolds at the location may bring its own questions for the audience, the place itself might also raise some intrigue—particularly regarding its basis in reality. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Tota Maina Lovers Point: Fictionalization of a Real-Life Spot

In ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba,’ the Tota Maina Lovers Point plays an instrumental role as it becomes the backdrop for the climax, where Rani pulls her final trick of misdirection. She previously fled Agra with Abhinanyu’s help, who helped her and Rishu escape Montu’s clutches by faking their deaths alongside his own. However, unbeknownst to Rani, he actually also tried to kill Rishu in order to cut him out of the picture to secure his own future with the woman. Even though he managed to win Rani’s affection and her company for six years after that, the latter eventually figures out the truth, leading to the ultimate encounter at Tota Maina’s Lovers Point between her, Abhimanyu, and Officer Montu.

Since Rani sent a written address to Montu, inviting the cop to the Tota Maina Lovers Point, its exact location at Deosar, Himachal Pradesh, remains evident. However, while various Lovers Points are a common occurrence in most hill stations across India, there aren’t any popular records of one around Himachal Pradesh’s Deosar Reserve Forest. Lovers Point, more commonly known as Suicide Point, is a geographic feature found in mountainous areas, recognized for its steep and deep valleys. The locations are usually known for their breathtaking views, which feeds into their nicknames as Lovers Point.

In reality, Himachal Pradesh’s most well-known Suicide Point is actually in Kalpa and is also known as the “I Love Kinnaur Point.” However, this spot is a good few hours away from the Reserve Forest Deosar area. As such, even though the on-screen Tota Maina Lovers Point doesn’t possess an identical counterpart in real life, it remains based on an actual common tourist attraction. Narratively, the place effortlessly plays into the story. By choosing to to refer to the place as a Lovers Point, Rani’s character plays into her patented storyline while also allowing the implication of the connection between Suicide Points and Lovers Points to act as foreshadowing.

Read More: Is Haseen Dillruba a True Story?