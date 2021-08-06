Apple TV+’s ‘Physical’ is a dark comedy-drama series set in the 1980s that centers on a housewife finally rejecting the banality of her domestic life. Sheila’s biting inner monologue provides much of the show’s humor, as do the outrageous situations she gets into because of her secret plan to start a home video workout empire. Along the way, the self-deprecating woman also deals with a belligerent husband who can’t leave his younger free-love “hippie” days behind and a devastating eating disorder that leaves them broke.

Season 1 of Annie Weisman’s darkly comedic series has introduced audiences to a host of interesting characters and their complicated personalities, driven by various insecurities. Success and devastating failure seem to go hand in hand for our leading lady, and we last see Sheila in a scandalous situation in the middle of a mall. If you can’t wait to see how she gets out of this one and how far her groundbreaking idea takes her, we’ve got news for you! Here’s everything we know about ‘Physical’ season 2.

Physical Season 2 Release Date

‘Physical’ season 1 premiered on June 18, 2021, on Apple TV+. The first 3 episodes of the show released simultaneously, with subsequent episodes coming out every Friday on the streaming platform until the season finale on August 6, 2021. In total, season 1 consists of 10 half-hour episodes.

According to a press release dropped on August 4, 2021, season 2 has been greenlit by Apple TV+. The news came just days before the finale of the first season. Michelle Lee, director of Domestic Programming for the network, said, “We have been thrilled to see audiences around the world fall in love and feel seen by this show, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the next chapter in Sheila’s journey towards personal empowerment.”

Therefore, fans of the Rose Byrne-led comedy-drama series will be happy to know that we will be privy to at least 1 more season of Sheila’s acidic inner monologue and get to continue watching her exhilarating victories and precipitous failures. Considering the show has just been renewed, filming for season 2 has likely not begun, and there is, as yet, no news on when production on season 2 will commence.

However, the cliffhanger that the inaugural season closes on tells us that the showrunners have a very good idea of the story arc of the follow-up season and the script for season 2 is likely in its final stages. Therefore, if the production for the upcoming season begins shortly and everything goes smoothly, we can expect ‘Physical’ season 2 to release sometime in mid-2022.

Physical Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The show centers around Sheila (Rose Byrne), who finds herself slipping into a toxic middle-aged married life with her lecherous husband Danny (Rory Scovel). Her daughter Maya (Grace Kelly Quigley) and friend Greta (Dierdre Friel) help the leading lady hold onto some semblance of regular life. Still, things spin out of control when Sheila meets Bunny (Della Saba), Tyler (Lou Taylor Pucci), and John Breem (Paul Sparks) at the mall and begins to formulate her plan.

Other supporting characters include Mrs. Breem (Erin Pineda), Jerry (Geoffrey Arend), Simone (Ashley Liao), and Greta’s husband Ernie (Ian Gomez). The second season will likely see all the cast members reprise their roles as each of the characters they essay forms an important piece of the puzzle that is ‘Physical.’ With Sheila potentially reaching new heights of stardom, we will likely see new cast members added to the upcoming season as well.

Physical Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 ends with Sheila’s aerobics video beginning to gain some serious popularity. Towards the end, she is approached by a television producer after a successful demonstration at the mall. Bunny and Tyler feel sidelined after an article in the Times fails to mention them and only credits Sheila. Danny also suffers a crushing defeat and seems to be reverting to his old boorish ways. Sheila, in a fit of disgust after a particularly distasteful argument with her husband, goes to the mall where she has a strangely intimate interaction with John Breem, who has just found out that his wife is pregnant.

In the upcoming season, Sheila will likely grapple with her meteoric rise to stardom. She has already begun to feel the pressures of being a successful entrepreneur, with her insecure husband and business partners hounding her. Her financial issues might be a thing of the past, but new marital and social problems will likely plague her. The pressure could also bring Sheila’s eating disorder back with a vengeance, which will have its own destructive effect on her life. Lastly, her scandalous affair with John Breem, which is just beginning to snowball, promises to become a very interesting dynamic in season 2.

