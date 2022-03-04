Pieces of Her Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?

‘Pieces of Her’ is a Netflix thriller drama that follows a young woman named Andy (short for Andrea) as she slowly realizes that almost everything she knows about her mother is a lie. Andy’s mother, Laura, has led a peaceful life for decades but is forced to show her violent side when a shooter confronts mother and daughter. This leads Andy on a chaotic journey as she uncovers her mother’s dangerous past.

Created by Charlotte Stoudt and based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Karin Slaughter, the show piqued interest amongst audiences and critics for its intriguing plot. Season 1 ends with a flurry of surprising revelations, giving us some much-needed answers, but there still seems to be more to the story. If you’re wondering whether ‘Pieces of Her’ season 2 has been renewed or canceled, we’ve got some exciting details for you.

Pieces of Her Season 2 Release Date

‘Pieces of Her’ season 1 premiered on March 4, 2022, on Netflix. All 8 episodes of the season, each having a runtime of between 45 minutes and an hour, were released simultaneously on the streaming platform. Now, here is what we can disclose about a follow-up to the story.

As far as season 2 is concerned, there have been no official announcements as to whether it has been greenlit or not. However, fans of the show needn’t lose heart yet as we just might get to see more of Laura and Andrea’s intriguing story. Despite season 1 ending with some incredible revelations about Laura’s past and answering most of the questions raised at the start of the show, there are still some significant hurdles for the mother-daughter duo to cross.

Most notably, Andrea now knows her mother’s guilty (and violent) secret but chooses not to reveal it. Another aspect that strongly hints that there is more to the story is the ominous call Jasper makes to Laura near the end of the season 1 finale. The conversation tells us that the corrupt new Vice-President of Quellcorp is now blackmailing Laura, so it is unlikely that the story will leave off at such a juncture.

Comparing the series to the novel it is based on paints a similar picture. Despite the book being a standalone narrative with no sequels (so far), there are important parts of the book’s ending that are not seen in the series. This includes Nick’s time in prison and Laura’s subsequent visits with him (trying to get a confession out of the convicted man). Jasper also seems to play a more prominent role in the whole messy affair in the book. All these aspects of the novel could make for a very interesting season 2 indeed.

And so, despite there being no confirmation as yet about season 2, we’re pretty hopeful that a follow-up chapter will be made. Of course, the viewership numbers of season 1 and how well it does with audiences is also a significant factor likely to be taken into consideration. If greenlit relatively soon, we can expect to see ‘Pieces of Her’ season 2 sometime around mid-2023.

Pieces of Her Season 2 Cast: Who can be in It?

The cast of ‘Pieces of Her’ is led by Toni Collette (Laura Oliver) and Bella Heathcote (Andy Oliver), who form the central mother-daughter duo. Other regular cast members include David Wenham (Jasper Queller), Jessica Barden (Jane), Omari Hardwick (Gordon Oliver), Joe Dempsie (Nick Harp), and Jacob Scipio (Michael Vargas).

Terry O’Quinn (Martin Queller), Gil Birmingham (Charlie Bass), Catherine McClements (Grace Juno), Nicholas Burton (Andrew Queller), and Genevieve Hegney (Paula Kunde) make up the supporting cast along with a few others. In the potential season 2, considering the multiple, convoluted timelines of the show, we expect all the major cast members to return, including Terry O’Quinn and Gil Birmingham, whose characters die in season 1.

Pieces of Her Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 1 closes with the explosive revelation that it is actually Jane (aka Laura) and not Nick who masterminds the murder of her father, Martin Queller. In the closing moments of the season 1 finale, Andy learns the truth but chooses not to confront her mother. However, Jasper also figures out that Laura had a hand in their father’s murder and hints that he plans to blackmail her using that information.

The potential season 2 could pick up from the aforementioned tense situation and likely open with Jasper’s demands to his sister. We could also find out more about Nick’s fate and whether he is able to save himself from a lifetime in prison by uncovering the truth about who killed Martin Queller.

Finally, the complex dynamic between Laura and Andy will continue to develop, and for the first time, it appears that the daughter knows (almost) everything that is going on. When and if season 2 does premiere, we could see mother and daughter united in a formidable team against Jasper and the vengeful Paula Kunde, who has promised to kill Laura.

