Platinum End Episode 3: Release Date and Spoilers

Based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, ‘Platinum End’ is a supernatural anime from the creators of ‘Death Note.’ The show follows Mirai Kakehashi, a teenager who has been forced to live with his abusive relatives since he lost his parents in a tragic accident. Unable to get over their deaths and to find a purpose in his life, the protagonist decides to take his life following his middle school graduation. However, he is saved by an angel named Nesse, who grants her supernatural powers.

Mirai learns that he is now one of many God candidates and will compete with other participants to take over the responsibilities of God after he gives up his powers. The anime first premiered on October 8, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Platinum End Episode 3 Release Date

‘Platinum End’ episode 3, titled ‘Heart’s Beloved,’ is all set to release In Japan on October 22, 2021. It will air at different times on TBS, BS11, and other channels. The show comprises 24 episodes which will be released in two cours. The series is animated by Signal M.D., with Hideya Takahashi serving as the director (first part only) and Shinichi Inotsume overseeing the scripts.

Kouji Oodate has handled the character design while Masahiro Tokuda shouldered the responsibility of series music composition. Band-Maid has performed the opening theme track, “Sense,” and Yuu Miyashita has sung the ending theme song, “Kōfuku-Ron” (Theory of Surrender).

Where to Watch Platinum End Season 1 Online?

Fans who live outside Asia can watch the latest episodes of the supernatural fantasy anime on Funimation and Crunchyroll. The series is accessible in original Japanese audio and English subtitle. In Scandinavian countries, the latest episodes are accessible on Wakanim.

Platinum End Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, despite having unimaginable supernatural powers, Mirai says that all he desires is happiness. While material possessions may make others happy, he just wants the little things in life that others may find ordinary. He then opens up about his desire to get enrolled in high school. While watching television, he notices that a celebrity has an angel standing next to him and realizes that he may be one of the God candidates. Mirai is appalled that he is using his arrows to manipulate women and use them to fulfill his desires.

However, the following day he is murdered by a mysterious God candidate who calls himself Metropoliman. Mirai soon sees him in action when he takes down some robbers and announces on live television that he is coming after other God candidates. Realizing the danger he is in, the protagonist asks Nesse to take back his wings and arrow and let him live a normal life, but his guardian angel tells him that if she does that, he will immediately die. In episode 3, Mirai may meet other God candidates who are not as aggressive as Metropoliman. He will finally begin to use his powers after resisting the urge altogether until now.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime